Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

East Tennessee State rolls into SoCon semifinals, 70-57

March 7, 2020 4:02 pm
 
< a min read
      

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Daivien Williamson scored 15 points on perfect 7-for—7 shooting and top-seeded and regular-season champion East Tennessee State rolled to a 70-57 win over ninth-seeded VMI in the Southern Conference tournament quarterfinals on Saturday.

Isaiah Tisdale and Tray Boyd III each scored 12 points for East Tennessee State (28-4), while Joe Hugley added 11. Tisdale led with eight rebounds and was a perfect 6-for-6 at the free throw line. ETSU tied the program’s record for most wins in a season with 28.

The Buccaneers scored 17 points off 18 VMI turnovers, grabbed 28 defensive rebounds and outscored the Keydets 32-22 in the paint.

Sean Conway had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Keydets (9-24). Greg Parham added 10 points.

Advertisement

ETSU plays the winner of No. 4 Mercer/No. 5 Western Carolina in Sunday’s semifinal round.

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: SEC, National Science Foundation and USPTO share their journeys to delivering the mission in the cloud in this free webinar.

__

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 23rd AIAA International Space Planes...
3|11 Code for America Summit
3|11 2020 DoD Information Warfare Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NC National Guard members stand in the Caribbean sunset

Today in History

1993: First female US attorney general sworn in