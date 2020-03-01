|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|55
|37
|17
|0
|1
|75
|212
|165
|Reading
|55
|33
|16
|5
|1
|72
|201
|168
|Maine
|58
|32
|23
|2
|1
|67
|173
|172
|Brampton
|57
|30
|24
|3
|0
|63
|206
|192
|Adirondack
|59
|22
|24
|8
|5
|57
|185
|199
|Worcester
|57
|19
|34
|4
|0
|42
|150
|215
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|57
|42
|11
|3
|1
|88
|203
|131
|Florida
|58
|40
|13
|3
|2
|85
|215
|151
|Orlando
|57
|26
|25
|5
|1
|58
|160
|160
|Atlanta
|58
|27
|28
|1
|2
|57
|189
|222
|Greenville
|60
|26
|29
|4
|1
|57
|196
|216
|Jacksonville
|55
|22
|27
|5
|1
|50
|164
|188
|Norfolk
|56
|13
|36
|7
|0
|33
|137
|229
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|59
|35
|16
|7
|1
|78
|184
|154
|Toledo
|54
|33
|16
|4
|1
|71
|205
|155
|Fort Wayne
|58
|28
|22
|6
|2
|64
|201
|209
|Indy
|56
|28
|24
|2
|2
|60
|182
|165
|Wheeling
|54
|24
|25
|5
|0
|53
|156
|182
|Kalamazoo
|56
|22
|26
|7
|1
|52
|183
|221
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|59
|38
|13
|6
|2
|84
|239
|187
|Utah
|60
|33
|17
|6
|4
|76
|196
|155
|Idaho
|58
|34
|17
|3
|4
|75
|159
|149
|Rapid City
|57
|28
|23
|5
|1
|62
|169
|183
|Tulsa
|60
|27
|26
|6
|1
|61
|189
|190
|Kansas City
|58
|24
|30
|3
|1
|52
|160
|205
|Wichita
|59
|22
|29
|8
|0
|52
|172
|223
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Adirondack 6, Reading 5, SO
Jacksonville 2, Norfolk 1, OT
Worcester 4, Brampton 2
Maine 3, Wheeling 2
Toledo 7, Fort Wayne 1
Florida 3, Newfoundland 0
Kalamazoo 1, Indy 0, SO
Atlanta 6, Orlando 1
Cincinnati 4, Greenville 1
Wichita 6, Allen 1
Tulsa 6, Rapid City 3
Idaho 2, Utah 1, OT
Indy 4, Greenville 3
Reading 4, Adirondack 2
Florida 5, Jacksonville 2
Orlando 5, Newfoundland 1
South Carolina 3, Worcester 1
Atlanta 5, Norfolk 0
Cincinnati 5, Wheeling 2
Fort Wayne 5, Toledo 3
Allen 6, Wichita 2
Kalamazoo 8, Kansas City 2
Rapid City 8, Tulsa 4
Idaho 4, Utah 0
Florida at Orlando, 3 p.m.
South Carolina at Maine, 3 p.m.
Newfoundland at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Reading at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Greenville at Indy, 3:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.