ECHL At A Glance

March 1, 2020 12:00 am
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 55 37 17 0 1 75 212 165
Reading 55 33 16 5 1 72 201 168
Maine 58 32 23 2 1 67 173 172
Brampton 57 30 24 3 0 63 206 192
Adirondack 59 22 24 8 5 57 185 199
Worcester 57 19 34 4 0 42 150 215
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 57 42 11 3 1 88 203 131
Florida 58 40 13 3 2 85 215 151
Orlando 57 26 25 5 1 58 160 160
Atlanta 58 27 28 1 2 57 189 222
Greenville 60 26 29 4 1 57 196 216
Jacksonville 55 22 27 5 1 50 164 188
Norfolk 56 13 36 7 0 33 137 229
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 59 35 16 7 1 78 184 154
Toledo 54 33 16 4 1 71 205 155
Fort Wayne 58 28 22 6 2 64 201 209
Indy 56 28 24 2 2 60 182 165
Wheeling 54 24 25 5 0 53 156 182
Kalamazoo 56 22 26 7 1 52 183 221
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 59 38 13 6 2 84 239 187
Utah 60 33 17 6 4 76 196 155
Idaho 58 34 17 3 4 75 159 149
Rapid City 57 28 23 5 1 62 169 183
Tulsa 60 27 26 6 1 61 189 190
Kansas City 58 24 30 3 1 52 160 205
Wichita 59 22 29 8 0 52 172 223

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Adirondack 6, Reading 5, SO

Jacksonville 2, Norfolk 1, OT

Worcester 4, Brampton 2

Maine 3, Wheeling 2

Toledo 7, Fort Wayne 1

Florida 3, Newfoundland 0

Kalamazoo 1, Indy 0, SO

Atlanta 6, Orlando 1

Cincinnati 4, Greenville 1

Wichita 6, Allen 1

Tulsa 6, Rapid City 3

Idaho 2, Utah 1, OT

Saturday’s Games

Indy 4, Greenville 3

Reading 4, Adirondack 2

Florida 5, Jacksonville 2

Orlando 5, Newfoundland 1

South Carolina 3, Worcester 1

Atlanta 5, Norfolk 0

Cincinnati 5, Wheeling 2

Fort Wayne 5, Toledo 3

Allen 6, Wichita 2

Kalamazoo 8, Kansas City 2

Rapid City 8, Tulsa 4

Idaho 4, Utah 0

Sunday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Maine, 3 p.m.

Newfoundland at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Reading at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Greenville at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

