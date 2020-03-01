|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|56
|38
|17
|0
|1
|77
|221
|166
|Reading
|56
|34
|16
|5
|1
|74
|205
|169
|Maine
|59
|32
|24
|2
|1
|67
|177
|178
|Brampton
|57
|30
|24
|3
|0
|63
|206
|192
|Adirondack
|59
|22
|24
|8
|5
|57
|185
|199
|Worcester
|58
|19
|35
|4
|0
|42
|151
|219
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|58
|43
|11
|3
|1
|90
|209
|135
|Florida
|59
|41
|13
|3
|2
|87
|218
|151
|Greenville
|61
|27
|29
|4
|1
|59
|200
|219
|Orlando
|58
|26
|26
|5
|1
|58
|160
|163
|Atlanta
|58
|27
|28
|1
|2
|57
|189
|222
|Jacksonville
|56
|22
|28
|5
|1
|50
|165
|197
|Norfolk
|56
|13
|36
|7
|0
|33
|137
|229
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|59
|35
|16
|7
|1
|78
|184
|154
|Toledo
|54
|33
|16
|4
|1
|71
|205
|155
|Fort Wayne
|58
|28
|22
|6
|2
|64
|201
|209
|Indy
|57
|28
|25
|2
|2
|60
|185
|169
|Wheeling
|54
|24
|25
|5
|0
|53
|156
|182
|Kalamazoo
|56
|22
|26
|7
|1
|52
|183
|221
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|59
|38
|13
|6
|2
|84
|239
|187
|Utah
|60
|33
|17
|6
|4
|76
|196
|155
|Idaho
|58
|34
|17
|3
|4
|75
|159
|149
|Rapid City
|57
|28
|23
|5
|1
|62
|169
|183
|Tulsa
|60
|27
|26
|6
|1
|61
|189
|190
|Kansas City
|58
|24
|30
|3
|1
|52
|160
|205
|Wichita
|59
|22
|29
|8
|0
|52
|172
|223
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Indy 4, Greenville 3
Reading 4, Adirondack 2
Florida 5, Jacksonville 2
Orlando 5, Newfoundland 1
South Carolina 3, Worcester 1
Atlanta 5, Norfolk 0
Cincinnati 5, Wheeling 2
Fort Wayne 5, Toledo 3
Allen 6, Wichita 2
Kalamazoo 8, Kansas City 2
Rapid City 8, Tulsa 4
Idaho 4, Utah 0
Florida 3, Orlando 0
South Carolina 6, Maine 4
Newfoundland 9, Jacksonville 1
Reading 4, Worcester 1
Greenville 4, Indy 3
Wheeling at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.