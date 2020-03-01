Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

ECHL At A Glance

March 1, 2020 8:36 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 56 38 17 0 1 77 221 166
Reading 56 34 16 5 1 74 205 169
Maine 59 32 24 2 1 67 177 178
Brampton 57 30 24 3 0 63 206 192
Adirondack 59 22 24 8 5 57 185 199
Worcester 58 19 35 4 0 42 151 219
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 58 43 11 3 1 90 209 135
Florida 59 41 13 3 2 87 218 151
Greenville 61 27 29 4 1 59 200 219
Orlando 58 26 26 5 1 58 160 163
Atlanta 58 27 28 1 2 57 189 222
Jacksonville 56 22 28 5 1 50 165 197
Norfolk 56 13 36 7 0 33 137 229
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 59 35 16 7 1 78 184 154
Toledo 55 34 16 4 1 73 211 155
Fort Wayne 58 28 22 6 2 64 201 209
Indy 57 28 25 2 2 60 185 169
Wheeling 55 24 26 5 0 53 156 188
Kalamazoo 56 22 26 7 1 52 183 221
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 59 38 13 6 2 84 239 187
Utah 60 33 17 6 4 76 196 155
Idaho 58 34 17 3 4 75 159 149
Tulsa 61 28 26 6 1 63 195 193
Rapid City 58 28 24 5 1 62 172 189
Kansas City 58 24 30 3 1 52 160 205
Wichita 59 22 29 8 0 52 172 223

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Indy 4, Greenville 3

Reading 4, Adirondack 2

Florida 5, Jacksonville 2

Advertisement

Orlando 5, Newfoundland 1

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

South Carolina 3, Worcester 1

Atlanta 5, Norfolk 0

Cincinnati 5, Wheeling 2

Fort Wayne 5, Toledo 3

Allen 6, Wichita 2

Kalamazoo 8, Kansas City 2

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Rapid City 8, Tulsa 4

Idaho 4, Utah 0

Sunday’s Games

Florida 3, Orlando 0

South Carolina 6, Maine 4

Newfoundland 9, Jacksonville 1

Reading 4, Worcester 1

Greenville 4, Indy 3

Toledo 6, Wheeling 0

Tulsa 6, Rapid City 3

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|4 Naval Submarine League Corporate Member...
3|5 Maryland Outreach - Small Business...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense leaders make case for 2021 authorization request

Today in History

1770: Boston Massacre sees first deaths of American Revolutionary War