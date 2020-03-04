|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|57
|39
|17
|0
|1
|79
|225
|169
|Reading
|56
|34
|16
|5
|1
|74
|205
|169
|Maine
|59
|32
|24
|2
|1
|67
|177
|178
|Brampton
|57
|30
|24
|3
|0
|63
|206
|192
|Adirondack
|60
|22
|25
|8
|5
|57
|188
|203
|Worcester
|58
|19
|35
|4
|0
|42
|151
|219
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|58
|43
|11
|3
|1
|90
|209
|135
|Florida
|59
|41
|13
|3
|2
|87
|218
|151
|Atlanta
|59
|28
|28
|1
|2
|59
|195
|225
|Greenville
|61
|27
|29
|4
|1
|59
|200
|219
|Orlando
|59
|26
|27
|5
|1
|58
|163
|169
|Jacksonville
|56
|22
|28
|5
|1
|50
|165
|197
|Norfolk
|56
|13
|36
|7
|0
|33
|137
|229
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|59
|35
|16
|7
|1
|78
|184
|154
|Toledo
|55
|34
|16
|4
|1
|73
|211
|155
|Fort Wayne
|58
|28
|22
|6
|2
|64
|201
|209
|Indy
|57
|28
|25
|2
|2
|60
|185
|169
|Wheeling
|55
|24
|26
|5
|0
|53
|156
|188
|Kalamazoo
|56
|22
|26
|7
|1
|52
|183
|221
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|60
|39
|13
|6
|2
|86
|240
|187
|Utah
|60
|33
|17
|6
|4
|76
|196
|155
|Idaho
|58
|34
|17
|3
|4
|75
|159
|149
|Tulsa
|62
|28
|26
|7
|1
|64
|195
|194
|Rapid City
|58
|28
|24
|5
|1
|62
|172
|189
|Kansas City
|58
|24
|30
|3
|1
|52
|160
|205
|Wichita
|59
|22
|29
|8
|0
|52
|172
|223
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Atlanta 6, Orlando 3
Allen 1, Tulsa 0, OT
Newfoundland 4, Adirondack 3
Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Brampton at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
South Carolina at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 7:05 p.m.
Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Reading at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Brampton at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Toledo at Indy, 7:35 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
