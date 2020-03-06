Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

ECHL At A Glance

March 6, 2020 10:26 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 58 40 17 0 1 81 230 171
Reading 57 35 16 5 1 76 207 170
Maine 60 32 25 2 1 67 178 180
Brampton 58 31 24 3 0 65 213 195
Adirondack 61 22 26 8 5 57 190 208
Worcester 58 19 35 4 0 42 151 219
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 59 43 12 3 1 90 209 136
Florida 61 42 13 4 2 90 223 155
Atlanta 60 29 28 1 2 61 198 227
Greenville 62 28 29 4 1 61 207 221
Orlando 61 26 29 5 1 58 167 179
Jacksonville 58 23 29 5 1 52 169 202
Norfolk 57 13 37 7 0 33 140 236
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 60 36 16 7 1 80 189 156
Toledo 55 34 16 4 1 73 211 155
Fort Wayne 59 29 22 6 2 66 204 211
Indy 58 29 25 2 2 62 191 171
Kalamazoo 58 23 27 7 1 54 189 228
Wheeling 58 24 29 5 0 53 162 201
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 60 39 13 6 2 86 240 187
Idaho 59 35 17 3 4 77 160 149
Utah 60 33 17 6 4 76 196 155
Tulsa 62 28 26 7 1 64 195 194
Rapid City 58 28 24 5 1 62 172 189
Kansas City 58 24 30 3 1 52 160 205
Wichita 59 22 29 8 0 52 172 223

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Indy 6, Wheeling 2

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Adirondack 2

Jacksonville 3, Florida 2, OT

Advertisement

Kalamazoo 4, Wheeling 2

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

Reading 2, Maine 1

Brampton at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Atlanta 3, Orlando 2

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Brampton at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Worcester at Maine, 3 p.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Brampton at Reading, 4 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 Resilience: The Art of Failure,...
3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
3|10 GEOINTeraction Tuesday
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army goes digital to exceed recruitment goals

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise