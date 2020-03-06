|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|58
|40
|17
|0
|1
|81
|230
|171
|Reading
|57
|35
|16
|5
|1
|76
|207
|170
|Brampton
|59
|32
|24
|3
|0
|67
|218
|197
|Maine
|60
|32
|25
|2
|1
|67
|178
|180
|Adirondack
|61
|22
|26
|8
|5
|57
|190
|208
|Worcester
|58
|19
|35
|4
|0
|42
|151
|219
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|59
|43
|12
|3
|1
|90
|209
|136
|Florida
|61
|42
|13
|4
|2
|90
|223
|155
|Atlanta
|60
|29
|28
|1
|2
|61
|198
|227
|Greenville
|62
|28
|29
|4
|1
|61
|207
|221
|Orlando
|61
|26
|29
|5
|1
|58
|167
|179
|Jacksonville
|58
|23
|29
|5
|1
|52
|169
|202
|Norfolk
|58
|13
|38
|7
|0
|33
|142
|241
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|61
|37
|16
|7
|1
|82
|192
|156
|Toledo
|56
|35
|16
|4
|1
|75
|215
|158
|Fort Wayne
|60
|29
|23
|6
|2
|66
|204
|214
|Indy
|59
|29
|26
|2
|2
|62
|194
|175
|Kalamazoo
|58
|23
|27
|7
|1
|54
|189
|228
|Wheeling
|58
|24
|29
|5
|0
|53
|162
|201
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|61
|40
|13
|6
|2
|88
|245
|191
|Idaho
|59
|35
|17
|3
|4
|77
|160
|149
|Utah
|60
|33
|17
|6
|4
|76
|196
|155
|Tulsa
|62
|28
|26
|7
|1
|64
|195
|194
|Rapid City
|58
|28
|24
|5
|1
|62
|172
|189
|Kansas City
|59
|24
|30
|4
|1
|53
|164
|210
|Wichita
|59
|22
|29
|8
|0
|52
|172
|223
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Indy 6, Wheeling 2
Newfoundland 5, Adirondack 2
Jacksonville 3, Florida 2, OT
Kalamazoo 4, Wheeling 2
Reading 2, Maine 1
Brampton 5, Norfolk 2
Toledo 4, Indy 3
Atlanta 3, Orlando 2
Cincinnati 3, Fort Wayne 0
Allen 5, Kansas City 4, OT
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Greenville at Florida, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Brampton at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.
Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Worcester at Maine, 3 p.m.
Greenville at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Toledo at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Brampton at Reading, 4 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.
