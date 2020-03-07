Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

March 7, 2020
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
x-Newfoundland 59 41 17 0 1 83 236 174
Reading 58 36 16 5 1 78 212 172
Brampton 59 32 24 3 0 67 218 197
Maine 60 32 25 2 1 67 178 180
Adirondack 62 22 27 8 5 57 193 214
Worcester 59 19 36 4 0 42 153 224
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
x-South Carolina 60 43 13 3 1 90 210 140
x-Florida 61 42 13 4 2 90 223 155
Atlanta 61 29 28 2 2 62 200 230
Greenville 62 28 29 4 1 61 207 221
Orlando 61 26 29 5 1 58 167 179
Jacksonville 59 24 29 5 1 54 172 204
Norfolk 58 13 38 7 0 33 142 241
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
x-Cincinnati 61 37 16 7 1 82 192 156
Toledo 56 35 16 4 1 75 215 158
Fort Wayne 60 29 23 6 2 66 204 214
Indy 59 29 26 2 2 62 194 175
Kalamazoo 58 23 27 7 1 54 189 228
Wheeling 58 24 29 5 0 53 162 201
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
x-Allen 61 40 13 6 2 88 245 191
Idaho 60 36 17 3 4 79 164 150
Utah 61 33 17 7 4 77 200 160
Rapid City 59 29 24 5 1 64 177 193
Tulsa 62 28 26 7 1 64 195 194
Kansas City 59 24 30 4 1 53 164 210
Wichita 59 22 29 8 0 52 172 223

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

y-Clinched Division

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Adirondack 2

Jacksonville 3, Florida 2, OT

Kalamazoo 4, Wheeling 2

Reading 2, Maine 1

Brampton 5, Norfolk 2

Toledo 4, Indy 3

Atlanta 3, Orlando 2

Cincinnati 3, Fort Wayne 0

Allen 5, Kansas City 4, OT

Rapid City 5, Utah 4, OT

Idaho 4, South Carolina 1

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland 6, Adirondack 3

Greenville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville 3, Atlanta 2, OT

Reading 5, Worcester 2

Brampton at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Worcester at Maine, 3 p.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Brampton at Reading, 4 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

