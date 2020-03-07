|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Newfoundland
|59
|41
|17
|0
|1
|83
|236
|174
|Reading
|58
|36
|16
|5
|1
|78
|212
|172
|Brampton
|60
|33
|24
|3
|0
|69
|223
|201
|Maine
|60
|32
|25
|2
|1
|67
|178
|180
|Adirondack
|62
|22
|27
|8
|5
|57
|193
|214
|Worcester
|59
|19
|36
|4
|0
|42
|153
|224
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Florida
|62
|43
|13
|4
|2
|92
|227
|156
|x-South Carolina
|60
|43
|13
|3
|1
|90
|210
|140
|Atlanta
|61
|29
|28
|2
|2
|62
|200
|230
|Greenville
|63
|28
|30
|4
|1
|61
|208
|225
|Orlando
|61
|26
|29
|5
|1
|58
|167
|179
|Jacksonville
|59
|24
|29
|5
|1
|54
|172
|204
|Norfolk
|59
|13
|38
|8
|0
|34
|146
|246
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Cincinnati
|62
|38
|16
|7
|1
|84
|193
|156
|Toledo
|57
|35
|17
|4
|1
|75
|215
|159
|Fort Wayne
|61
|30
|23
|6
|2
|68
|211
|218
|Indy
|59
|29
|26
|2
|2
|62
|194
|175
|Kalamazoo
|59
|23
|28
|7
|1
|54
|193
|235
|Wheeling
|58
|24
|29
|5
|0
|53
|162
|201
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Allen
|62
|40
|14
|6
|2
|88
|247
|195
|Idaho
|60
|36
|17
|3
|4
|79
|164
|150
|Utah
|61
|33
|17
|7
|4
|77
|200
|160
|Tulsa
|63
|29
|26
|7
|1
|66
|199
|196
|Rapid City
|59
|29
|24
|5
|1
|64
|177
|193
|Wichita
|60
|23
|29
|8
|0
|54
|176
|224
|Kansas City
|60
|24
|31
|4
|1
|53
|165
|214
x-Clinched Playoff Spot
y-Clinched Division
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Newfoundland 5, Adirondack 2
Jacksonville 3, Florida 2, OT
Kalamazoo 4, Wheeling 2
Reading 2, Maine 1
Brampton 5, Norfolk 2
Toledo 4, Indy 3
Atlanta 3, Orlando 2
Cincinnati 3, Fort Wayne 0
Allen 5, Kansas City 4, OT
Rapid City 5, Utah 4, OT
Idaho 4, South Carolina 1
Newfoundland 6, Adirondack 3
Florida 4, Greenville 1
Jacksonville 3, Atlanta 2, OT
Reading 5, Worcester 2
Brampton 5, Norfolk 4, OT
Fort Wayne 7, Kalamazoo 4
Cincinnati 1, Toledo 0
Tulsa 4, Allen 2
Wichita 4, Kansas City 1
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Worcester at Maine, 3 p.m.
Greenville at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Toledo at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Brampton at Reading, 4 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.