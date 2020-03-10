|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Newfoundland
|59
|41
|17
|0
|1
|83
|236
|174
|x-Reading
|60
|37
|17
|5
|1
|80
|218
|176
|Brampton
|61
|34
|24
|3
|0
|71
|226
|202
|Maine
|62
|32
|26
|3
|1
|68
|182
|186
|Adirondack
|63
|22
|28
|8
|5
|57
|197
|219
|Worcester
|61
|21
|36
|4
|0
|46
|161
|230
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-South Carolina
|61
|44
|13
|3
|1
|92
|215
|144
|x-Florida
|62
|43
|13
|4
|2
|92
|227
|156
|Greenville
|64
|29
|30
|4
|1
|63
|210
|226
|Atlanta
|61
|29
|28
|2
|2
|62
|200
|230
|Orlando
|61
|26
|29
|5
|1
|58
|167
|179
|Jacksonville
|60
|24
|29
|6
|1
|55
|173
|206
|Norfolk
|60
|14
|38
|8
|0
|36
|149
|248
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Cincinnati
|62
|38
|16
|7
|1
|84
|193
|156
|Toledo
|58
|36
|17
|4
|1
|77
|220
|160
|Fort Wayne
|61
|30
|23
|6
|2
|68
|211
|218
|Indy
|59
|29
|26
|2
|2
|62
|194
|175
|Kalamazoo
|60
|23
|29
|7
|1
|54
|194
|240
|Wheeling
|59
|24
|30
|5
|0
|53
|163
|206
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Allen
|62
|40
|14
|6
|2
|88
|247
|195
|Idaho
|61
|36
|18
|3
|4
|79
|168
|155
|Utah
|62
|34
|17
|7
|4
|79
|207
|164
|Tulsa
|63
|29
|26
|7
|1
|66
|199
|196
|Rapid City
|60
|29
|25
|5
|1
|64
|181
|200
|Wichita
|61
|24
|29
|8
|0
|56
|179
|226
|Kansas City
|61
|24
|32
|4
|1
|53
|167
|217
x-Clinched Playoff Spot
y-Clinched Division
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
Reading 5, Wheeling 1
Worcester 5, Adirondack 4
Norfolk 3, Maine 2
Newfoundland at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.
South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Indy at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Wichita at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.
Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
