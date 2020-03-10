Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

March 10, 2020 9:32 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
x-Newfoundland 59 41 17 0 1 83 236 174
x-Reading 60 37 17 5 1 80 218 176
Brampton 61 34 24 3 0 71 226 202
Maine 62 32 26 3 1 68 182 186
Adirondack 63 22 28 8 5 57 197 219
Worcester 61 21 36 4 0 46 161 230
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
x-South Carolina 61 44 13 3 1 92 215 144
x-Florida 62 43 13 4 2 92 227 156
Greenville 64 29 30 4 1 63 210 226
Atlanta 61 29 28 2 2 62 200 230
Orlando 61 26 29 5 1 58 167 179
Jacksonville 60 24 29 6 1 55 173 206
Norfolk 60 14 38 8 0 36 149 248
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
x-Cincinnati 62 38 16 7 1 84 193 156
Toledo 58 36 17 4 1 77 220 160
Fort Wayne 61 30 23 6 2 68 211 218
Indy 59 29 26 2 2 62 194 175
Kalamazoo 60 23 29 7 1 54 194 240
Wheeling 59 24 30 5 0 53 163 206
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
x-Allen 62 40 14 6 2 88 247 195
Idaho 61 36 18 3 4 79 168 155
Utah 62 34 17 7 4 79 207 164
Tulsa 63 29 26 7 1 66 199 196
Rapid City 60 29 25 5 1 64 181 200
Wichita 61 24 29 8 0 56 179 226
Kansas City 61 24 32 4 1 53 167 217

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

y-Clinched Division

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Reading 5, Wheeling 1

Worcester 5, Adirondack 4

Norfolk 3, Maine 2

Newfoundland at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Wichita at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

