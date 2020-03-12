Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

ECHL At A Glance

March 12, 2020 10:03 am
 
1 min read
      
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
x-Newfoundland 60 42 17 0 1 85 240 177
x-Reading 60 37 17 5 1 80 218 176
Brampton 62 34 25 3 0 71 229 206
Maine 62 32 26 3 1 68 182 186
Adirondack 63 22 28 8 5 57 197 219
Worcester 61 21 36 4 0 46 161 230
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
x-South Carolina 62 44 14 3 1 92 216 147
x-Florida 62 43 13 4 2 92 227 156
Greenville 64 29 30 4 1 63 210 226
Atlanta 61 29 28 2 2 62 200 230
Orlando 62 27 29 5 1 60 170 180
Jacksonville 60 24 29 6 1 55 173 206
Norfolk 60 14 38 8 0 36 149 248
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
x-Cincinnati 63 38 17 7 1 84 196 161
Toledo 59 37 17 4 1 79 225 163
Fort Wayne 62 31 23 6 2 70 218 220
Indy 60 30 26 2 2 64 195 175
Kalamazoo 61 23 30 7 1 54 194 241
Wheeling 59 24 30 5 0 53 163 206
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
x-Allen 62 40 14 6 2 88 247 195
Idaho 61 36 18 3 4 79 168 155
Utah 62 34 17 7 4 79 207 164
Tulsa 63 29 26 7 1 66 199 196
Rapid City 60 29 25 5 1 64 181 200
Wichita 62 24 30 8 0 56 181 233
Kansas City 61 24 32 4 1 53 167 217

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

y-Clinched Division

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Orlando 3, South Carolina 1

Advertisement

Indy 1, Kalamazoo 0

        Insight by Leidos: Technology experts provide a glimpse into how federal agencies are going about network transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

Toledo 5, Cincinnati 3

Fort Wayne 7, Wichita 2

Thursday’s Games

Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

        Check our coronavirus resource to see telework updates and other federal responses to the pandemic.

Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Adirondack at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Wichita at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Worcester at Maine, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Newfoundland at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Wichita at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 4:05 p.m.

Wichita at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 CoSN Annual Conference
3|17 Closing the Deal: How to Win in...
3|17 Google Cloud Platform Fundamentals: Big...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First combatant vessel named in honor of a naval woman

Today in History

1802: US Military Academy established at West Point