All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA x-Newfoundland 60 42 17 0 1 85 240 177 x-Reading 60 37 17 5 1 80 218 176 Brampton 62 34 25 3 0 71 229 206 Maine 62 32 26 3 1 68 182 186 Adirondack 63 22 28 8 5 57 197 219 Worcester 61 21 36 4 0 46 161 230 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA x-South Carolina 62 44 14 3 1 92 216 147 x-Florida 62 43 13 4 2 92 227 156 Greenville 64 29 30 4 1 63 210 226 Atlanta 61 29 28 2 2 62 200 230 Orlando 62 27 29 5 1 60 170 180 Jacksonville 60 24 29 6 1 55 173 206 Norfolk 60 14 38 8 0 36 149 248 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA x-Cincinnati 63 38 17 7 1 84 196 161 Toledo 59 37 17 4 1 79 225 163 Fort Wayne 62 31 23 6 2 70 218 220 Indy 60 30 26 2 2 64 195 175 Kalamazoo 61 23 30 7 1 54 194 241 Wheeling 59 24 30 5 0 53 163 206 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA x-Allen 62 40 14 6 2 88 247 195 Idaho 61 36 18 3 4 79 168 155 Utah 62 34 17 7 4 79 207 164 Tulsa 63 29 26 7 1 66 199 196 Rapid City 60 29 25 5 1 64 181 200 Wichita 62 24 30 8 0 56 181 233 Kansas City 61 24 32 4 1 53 167 217

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

y-Clinched Division

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Wednesday’s Games

Orlando 3, South Carolina 1

Indy 1, Kalamazoo 0

Toledo 5, Cincinnati 3

Fort Wayne 7, Wichita 2

Thursday’s Games

Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Adirondack at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Wichita at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Worcester at Maine, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Newfoundland at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Wichita at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 4:05 p.m.

Wichita at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

