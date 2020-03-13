|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Newfoundland
|60
|42
|17
|0
|1
|85
|240
|177
|x-Reading
|60
|37
|17
|5
|1
|80
|218
|176
|Brampton
|62
|34
|25
|3
|0
|71
|229
|206
|Maine
|62
|32
|26
|3
|1
|68
|182
|186
|Adirondack
|63
|22
|28
|8
|5
|57
|197
|219
|Worcester
|61
|21
|36
|4
|0
|46
|161
|230
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-South Carolina
|62
|44
|14
|3
|1
|92
|216
|147
|x-Florida
|62
|43
|13
|4
|2
|92
|227
|156
|Greenville
|64
|29
|30
|4
|1
|63
|210
|226
|Atlanta
|61
|29
|28
|2
|2
|62
|200
|230
|Orlando
|62
|27
|29
|5
|1
|60
|170
|180
|Jacksonville
|60
|24
|29
|6
|1
|55
|173
|206
|Norfolk
|60
|14
|38
|8
|0
|36
|149
|248
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Cincinnati
|63
|38
|17
|7
|1
|84
|196
|161
|Toledo
|59
|37
|17
|4
|1
|79
|225
|163
|Fort Wayne
|62
|31
|23
|6
|2
|70
|218
|220
|Indy
|60
|30
|26
|2
|2
|64
|195
|175
|Kalamazoo
|61
|23
|30
|7
|1
|54
|194
|241
|Wheeling
|59
|24
|30
|5
|0
|53
|163
|206
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Allen
|62
|40
|14
|6
|2
|88
|247
|195
|Idaho
|61
|36
|18
|3
|4
|79
|168
|155
|Utah
|62
|34
|17
|7
|4
|79
|207
|164
|Tulsa
|63
|29
|26
|7
|1
|66
|199
|196
|Rapid City
|60
|29
|25
|5
|1
|64
|181
|200
|Wichita
|62
|24
|30
|8
|0
|56
|181
|233
|Kansas City
|61
|24
|32
|4
|1
|53
|167
|217
x-Clinched Playoff Spot
y-Clinched Division
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Florida at Greenville, cancelled
Norfolk at Reading, cancelled
Florida at Jacksonville, cancelled
Newfoundland at Kalamazoo, cancelled
Atlanta at Greenville, cancelled
Maine at Worcester, cancelled
Cincinnati at Wheeling, cancelled
Adirondack at Brampton, cancelled
Wichita at Indy, cancelled
Toledo at Fort Wayne, cancelled
Tulsa at Kansas City, cancelled
Idaho at Rapid City, cancelled
Allen at Utah, cancelled
Worcester at Maine, cancelled
Orlando at Florida, cancelled
Norfolk at Reading, cancelled
South Carolina at Jacksonville, cancelled
Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, cancelled
Indy at Wheeling, cancelled
Newfoundland at Brampton, cancelled
Wichita at Toledo, cancelled
Kansas City at Tulsa, cancelled
Idaho at Rapid City, cancelled
Allen at Utah, cancelled
Atlanta at Greenville, cancelled
Norfolk at Worcester, cancelled
Kalamazoo at Indy, cancelled
Jacksonville at South Carolina, cancelled
Allen at Utah, cancelled
Toledo at Wheeling, cancelled
Wichita at Fort Wayne, cancelled
Tulsa at Kansas City, cancelled
Idaho at Rapid City, cancelled
