All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA x-Newfoundland 60 42 17 0 1 85 240 177 x-Reading 60 37 17 5 1 80 218 176 Brampton 62 34 25 3 0 71 229 206 Maine 62 32 26 3 1 68 182 186 Adirondack 63 22 28 8 5 57 197 219 Worcester 61 21 36 4 0 46 161 230 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA x-South Carolina 62 44 14 3 1 92 216 147 x-Florida 62 43 13 4 2 92 227 156 Greenville 64 29 30 4 1 63 210 226 Atlanta 61 29 28 2 2 62 200 230 Orlando 62 27 29 5 1 60 170 180 Jacksonville 60 24 29 6 1 55 173 206 Norfolk 60 14 38 8 0 36 149 248 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA x-Cincinnati 63 38 17 7 1 84 196 161 Toledo 59 37 17 4 1 79 225 163 Fort Wayne 62 31 23 6 2 70 218 220 Indy 60 30 26 2 2 64 195 175 Kalamazoo 61 23 30 7 1 54 194 241 Wheeling 59 24 30 5 0 53 163 206 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA x-Allen 62 40 14 6 2 88 247 195 Idaho 61 36 18 3 4 79 168 155 Utah 62 34 17 7 4 79 207 164 Tulsa 63 29 26 7 1 66 199 196 Rapid City 60 29 25 5 1 64 181 200 Wichita 62 24 30 8 0 56 181 233 Kansas City 61 24 32 4 1 53 167 217

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

y-Clinched Division

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Florida at Greenville, cancelled

Friday’s Games

Norfolk at Reading, cancelled

Florida at Jacksonville, cancelled

Newfoundland at Kalamazoo, cancelled

Atlanta at Greenville, cancelled

Maine at Worcester, cancelled

Cincinnati at Wheeling, cancelled

Adirondack at Brampton, cancelled

Wichita at Indy, cancelled

Toledo at Fort Wayne, cancelled

Tulsa at Kansas City, cancelled

Idaho at Rapid City, cancelled

Allen at Utah, cancelled

Saturday’s Games

Worcester at Maine, cancelled

Orlando at Florida, cancelled

Norfolk at Reading, cancelled

South Carolina at Jacksonville, cancelled

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, cancelled

Indy at Wheeling, cancelled

Newfoundland at Brampton, cancelled

Wichita at Toledo, cancelled

Kansas City at Tulsa, cancelled

Idaho at Rapid City, cancelled

Allen at Utah, cancelled

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Greenville, cancelled

Norfolk at Worcester, cancelled

Kalamazoo at Indy, cancelled

Jacksonville at South Carolina, cancelled

Allen at Utah, cancelled

Toledo at Wheeling, cancelled

Wichita at Fort Wayne, cancelled

Tulsa at Kansas City, cancelled

Idaho at Rapid City, cancelled

