Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Ecuador leads Japan 2-0 after Day 1 in Davis Cup

March 6, 2020 7:02 am
 
1 min read
      

MIKI, Japan (AP) — With no fans in attendance to give host Japan a boost in a Davis Cup qualifier, Ecuador took a 2-0 lead Friday after the opening singles matches.

Emilio Gomez beat Go Soeda 7-5, 7-6 (3) and Roberto Quiroz followed with a 7-6 (4), 2-6, 7-6 (8) victory over Yasutaka Uchiyama.

The matches were played in an empty stadium amid fears about the spread of the coronavirus.

Quiroz finished the match with 16 aces.

Advertisement

“The third set was like a roller coaster,” Quiroz said. “I had so many chances and couldn’t take advantage, but I think my mental game proved up to it.”

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: SEC, National Science Foundation and USPTO share their journeys to delivering the mission in the cloud in this free webinar.

In addition to the Davis Cup, Japanese preseason baseball games and sumo are being held in empty stadiums. The Japanese professional soccer league wiped out the first month of its season.

Japan is without top-ranked Kei Nishikori, who is injured. Yoshihito Nishioka, who has a career-high ranking of 48, did not fly over from the United States because of concerns he may not be able to return there.

Gonzalo Escobar and Diego Hidalgo will face Ben McLachlan and Uchiyama in Saturday’s doubles.

The teams are playing for a place at November’s Davis Cup Finals in Madrid.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange...
3|10 GEOINTeraction Tuesday
3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USO entertainers perform at Fort Wainwright

Today in History

1864: President Lincoln signs Ulysses S. Grant’s commission to command the U.S. Army