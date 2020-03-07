Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Edwards, Pepperdine beat Santa Clara 84-73 in WCC tourney

March 7, 2020 1:33 am
 
< a min read
      

LAS VEGAS (AP) —

Kameron Edwards had 21 points and 16 rebounds and Pepperdine never trailed in its 84-73 win over Santa Clara on Friday night in the second round of the West Coast Conference tournament.

Colbey Ross added 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and Skylar Chavez scored 15 points for Pepperdine (16-15).

The No. 6 seed Waves made 11 of their first 16 shots to a take a 20-point lead when Edwards hit a 3-pointer with 10:45 left in the first half. Santa Clara started the game 2-of-12 shooting and shot just 28% (8 of 29) from the field in the first half.

Advertisement

The seventh-seeded Broncos trimmed their deficit to eights points in the closing seconds but got no closer.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Discover the steps being taken in combating healthcare data breaches using intelligence in this exclusive ebook.

Pepperdine plays third-seeded Saint Mary’s in the quarterfinals Saturday.

Josip Vrankic led Santa Clara with 18 points. DJ Mitchell and Tahl Eaddy scored 15 apiece.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 23rd AIAA International Space Planes...
3|11 COMET Industry Day
3|11 2020 ACCS-VA Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USCG recruits practice firefighting skills during practical exam

Today in History

1779: Congress establishes the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers