Elon 63, James Madison 61

March 7, 2020 8:44 pm
 
JAMES MADISON (9-21)

Wilson 5-8 1-4 11, Wooden 4-4 0-0 9, Banks 1-5 3-4 5, Lewis 7-16 2-5 17, Parker 5-12 0-0 11, Harvey 0-3 2-2 2, Christmas 0-0 2-2 2, Jacobs 2-4 0-0 4, Dobbs 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 10-17 61.

ELON (12-20)

Hannah 1-2 0-0 2, McIntosh 5-12 0-0 12, Wooten 3-8 2-2 10, Sheffield 4-16 1-1 10, Woods 4-10 4-5 15, Poser 7-9 0-1 14, Pack 0-1 0-0 0, Fuller 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 7-9 63.

Halftime_James Madison 34-28. 3-Point Goals_James Madison 3-16 (Wooden 1-1, Parker 1-5, Lewis 1-7, Banks 0-1, Dobbs 0-1, Harvey 0-1), Elon 8-29 (Woods 3-7, McIntosh 2-7, Wooten 2-7, Sheffield 1-5, Pack 0-1, Fuller 0-2). Fouled Out_McIntosh. Rebounds_James Madison 34 (Wilson 7), Elon 25 (Woods 7). Assists_James Madison 6 (Parker 3), Elon 15 (Sheffield 4). Total Fouls_James Madison 12, Elon 18. A_1,763 (4,200).

