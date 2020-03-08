Elon 68, William & Mary 63

ELON (13-20)

Hannah 1-2 0-0 3, McIntosh 3-9 3-5 12, Wooten 0-6 0-0 0, Sheffield 7-21 2-3 19, Woods 7-13 1-3 20, Poser 5-8 1-2 11, Fuller 1-2 0-0 3, Pack 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 7-13 68.

WILLIAM & MARY (21-11)

Knight 7-16 10-11 24, Van Vliet 4-11 0-0 11, Barnes 4-9 0-0 9, Hamilton 0-2 1-2 1, Loewe 2-5 0-0 5, T.Scott 1-3 2-4 5, Blair 2-2 0-0 5, Ayesa 1-3 0-0 3, Hermanovskis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 13-17 63.

Halftime_Elon 40-31. 3-Point Goals_Elon 13-30 (Woods 5-7, McIntosh 3-7, Sheffield 3-7, Hannah 1-1, Fuller 1-2, Wooten 0-6), William & Mary 8-23 (Van Vliet 3-8, Barnes 1-1, Blair 1-1, Ayesa 1-3, T.Scott 1-3, Loewe 1-4, Knight 0-3). Fouled Out_Hannah, Poser, Knight, Loewe. Rebounds_Elon 34 (Woods 15), William & Mary 33 (Knight 10). Assists_Elon 15 (McIntosh 4), William & Mary 11 (T.Scott 8). Total Fouls_Elon 15, William & Mary 18.

