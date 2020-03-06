Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Fairfield ends skid while extending Manhattan’s woes

March 6, 2020 10:12 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Jesus Cruz had 21 points as Fairfield defeated Manhattan 66-50 on Friday night to end the Metro Atlantic Athletic regular season.

Landon Taliaferro had 19 points for Fairfield (12-19, 8-12), which snapped its four-game losing streak. The Stags built a 19-9 lead and went to the break up 34-17 and they never trailed. Manhattan has lost three stra

Samir Stewart had 12 points for the Jaspers (12-17, 8-12), Tyler Reynolds and Pauly Paulicap scored 11 apiece and Paulicap grabbed nine rebounds.

Tykei Greene, whose 10 points per game heading into the matchup led the Jaspers, shot 1 of 7.

Advertisement

The Stags improve to 2-0 against the Jaspers on the season. Fairfield defeated Manhattan 68-60 on Jan. 10.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Discover the steps being taken in combating healthcare data breaches using intelligence in this exclusive ebook.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 23rd AIAA International Space Planes...
3|11 COMET Industry Day
3|11 2020 ACCS-VA Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USCG recruits practice firefighting skills during practical exam

Today in History

1779: Congress establishes the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers