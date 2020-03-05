Fairfield looks to end streak vs Manhattan

Fairfield (11-19, 7-12) vs. Manhattan (12-16, 8-11)

Draddy Gymnasium, Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan looks to extend Fairfield’s conference losing streak to five games. Fairfield’s last MAAC win came against the Niagara Purple Eagles 61-60 on Feb. 21. Manhattan lost 71-59 to Rider in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Stags are led by juniors Jesus Cruz and Taj Benning. Cruz has averaged 10.9 points while Benning has recorded 9.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. The Jaspers have been led by Pauly Paulicap and Tykei Greene, who are averaging 10 and 10.4 points, respectively.JUMPING FOR JESUS: Cruz has connected on 22.2 percent of the 63 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 8 over the last five games. He’s also made 69.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 64: Fairfield is 0-13 when it allows at least 64 points and 11-6 when it holds opponents to less than 64.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Fairfield’s Landon Taliaferro has attempted 184 3-pointers and connected on 33.7 percent of them, and is 7 for 23 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Fairfield defense has allowed only 63.4 points per game to opponents, which is the 28th-best mark in the country. The Manhattan offense has produced just 63 points through 28 games (ranked 296th among Division I teams).

