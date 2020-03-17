Listen Live Sports

Falcons must find way to bolster pass rush in free agency

March 17, 2020 7:01 pm
 
ATLANTA FALCONS (7-9)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DE Vic Beasley Jr., TE Austin Hooper, OLB DeVondre Campbell, SS Kemal Ishmael, DT Jack Crawford, DT Michael Bennett, P Matt Bosher, DE Adrian Clayborn, DE Ra’Shede Hageman, WR Justin Hardy, S Sharrod Neasman, CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson, FS J.J. Wilcox, RB Kenjon Barner, SS John Cyprien, CB Jamar Taylor, G Wes Schweitzer, G Sean Harlow.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: QB Matt Simms, RB Brian Hill.

NEEDS: Falcons’ seemingly chronic pass-rush problems continued in 2019 when they had 28 sacks, ahead of only Miami’s 23. Team will not re-sign Beasley, 2105 first-round pick who led league with 15 1-2 sacks in 2016 but has only combined 18 in past three years. Falcons cut four veterans, including running back Devonta Freeman and cornerback Desmond Trufant, to boost cap space. They must find pass-rush help in free agency or draft. Other needs include cornerback and running back. They added TE Hayden Hurst in trade to replace Hooper.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $9.9 million.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

