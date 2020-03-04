Listen Live Sports

FAMU looks to sweep BCU

March 4, 2020 6:45 am
 
1 min read
      

Florida A&M (12-14, 10-5) vs. Bethune-Cookman (15-14, 9-6)

Moore Gym, Daytona Beach, Florida; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman seeks revenge on Florida A&M after dropping the first matchup in Tallahassee. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 1, when the Rattlers shot 50 percent from the field while limiting Bethune-Cookman’s shooters to just 36.1 percent en route to a six-point victory.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Rod Melton Jr. has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Florida A&M field goals over the last three games. Melton has accounted for 20 field goals and eight assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Wildcats are 0-7 when they score 65 points or fewer and 15-7 when they exceed 65 points. The Rattlers are 0-8 when they fail to score more than 60 points and 12-6 on the season, otherwise.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Wildcats are 7-0 when they record nine or more steals and 8-14 when they fall shy of that mark. The Rattlers are 5-0 when recording at least 17 offensive rebounds and 7-14 when they fall short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: Bethune-Cookman is ranked ninth in all of Division I with an average of 75.3 possessions per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

