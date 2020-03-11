Listen Live Sports

FAU 66, Old Dominion 56

March 11, 2020 8:53 pm
 
FAU (17-15)

Ingram 7-13 4-4 22, Silins 2-3 1-3 5, Blackshear 0-2 2-2 2, Maitre 8-14 0-0 21, Taylor 2-10 0-0 5, Forrest 2-5 0-0 6, Robertson 2-3 0-0 4, Niang 0-2 0-0 0, Zecevic 0-2 1-2 1, Sebree 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 8-11 66.

OLD DOMINION (13-19)

Carver 1-4 0-0 2, Reece 4-8 1-2 10, Curry 3-9 2-2 9, Green 5-10 3-3 15, Oliver 0-4 2-2 2, Hunter 4-9 0-1 8, Ezikpe 4-5 2-2 10. Totals 21-49 10-12 56.

Halftime_32-32. 3-Point Goals_FAU 12-25 (Maitre 5-8, Ingram 4-5, Forrest 2-5, Taylor 1-6, Sebree 0-1), Old Dominion 4-10 (Green 2-3, Curry 1-1, Reece 1-1, Oliver 0-1, Hunter 0-4). Rebounds_FAU 27 (Ingram, Silins 7), Old Dominion 34 (Carver 11). Assists_FAU 14 (Zecevic 4), Old Dominion 9 (Curry 3). Total Fouls_FAU 13, Old Dominion 14.

