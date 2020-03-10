FAU, ODU meet in CUSA tourney

No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic (16-15, 8-10) vs. No. 8 seed Old Dominion (13-18, 9-9)

Conference USA Conference Tourney First Round, Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, Texas; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic is set to take on Old Dominion in the first round of the CUSA tournament. Old Dominion swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last faced each other on March 1, when Florida Atlantic made only five foul shots on seven attempts while the Monarchs hit 20 of 26 on the way to the five-point victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Seniors Jailyn Ingram and Cornelius Taylor have led the Owls. Ingram has averaged 10.9 points and five rebounds while Taylor has recorded 11.8 points per game. The Monarchs have been led by Malik Curry and Xavier Green, who are scoring 13.5 and 12.7 per game, respectively.

Advertisement

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Curry has had his hand in 48 percent of all Old Dominion field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 30 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Florida Atlantic is a perfect 10-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.1 percent or less. The Owls are 6-15 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Monarchs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Owls. Old Dominion has an assist on 46 of 81 field goals (56.8 percent) over its previous three contests while Florida Atlantic has assists on 42 of 89 field goals (47.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Old Dominion has committed a turnover on just 17.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all CUSA teams. The Monarchs have turned the ball over only 12 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.