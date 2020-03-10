Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Fight Schedule

March 10, 2020 5:51 pm
 
< a min read
      
March 14

At Madison Square Garden, New York (ESPN); Shakur Stevenson vs. Miguel Marriaga, 12, for Stevenson’s WBO featherweight title.

March 21

At Riga, Latvia; Yunier Dorticos vs. Mairis Briedis, 12, for Dorticos’ IBF/WBC Diamond cruiserweight titles.

March 27

At Verona, Italy; Francesco Patera vs. Devis Boschiero, 12, for the vacant interim WBA World lightweight title; Luca Rigoldi vs. Gamal Yafai, 12, for Rigoldi’s European super bantamweight title.

March 28

At Quebec City, Quebec (ESPN); Artur Beterbiev vs. Meng Fanlong, 12, for Beterbiev’s IBF/WBC light heavyweight title.

Advertisement

At Park Theater at Park MGM, Las Vegas (SHO); Luis Nery vs. Aaron Alameda, 12, super bantamweights; Otto Wallin vs. Lucas Browne, 10, heavyweights; Joseph George vs. Marcos Escudero, 10, light heavyweights.

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: SEC, National Science Foundation and USPTO share their journeys to delivering the mission in the cloud in this free webinar.

April 11

At Armory, Minneapolis (FOX); Jamal James vs. Thomas Dulorme, 12, for the interim WBA World welterweight title.

April 25

At Las Vegas (ESPN); Naoya Inoue vs. John Riel Casimero, 12, for Inoue’s IBF and WBA Super World bantamweight titles and Casimero’s WBO World bantamweight title.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 CoSN Annual Conference
3|17 Closing the Deal: How to Win in...
3|17 Google Cloud Platform Fundamentals: Big...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dogs honored on K9 Veterans Day

Today in History

1942: Army launches K-9 Corps (War Dog Program)