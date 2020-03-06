Firday’s College Baseball Scores

Fairleigh Dickinson 3, UMBC 1
George Washington 2, Monmouth 0
Iona at Fordham, ppd.
Maryland 14, Bryant 3
Penn St. 2, Navy 1, 11 innings
Rider at Delaware, ppd.
Stony Brook 3, CCSU 2
Towson 6, Lafayette 5
Villanova 8, Bucknell 2
W. Michigan 8, Army 6
William & Mary 10, Merrimack 2
Akron at Marshall, ppd.
Alabama A&M at Alcorn St., ppd.
Appalachian St. 8, Charleston Southern 4
Auburn 6, Chicago St. 0
Ball St. 10, Yale 4
Belmont at Morehead St., ppd.
Binghamton 8, VMI 2
Bradley at Kentucky, ccd.
Brown 19, Kennesaw St. 5
Campbell 13, Furman 1
Central Michigan 12, North Florida 6
Clemson 4, Boston College 3
Coastal Carolina 13, Middle Tennessee 6
Coll. of Charleston 9, Evansville 5
Duke 2, Florida St. 1
E. Kentucky 14, Norfolk St. 2
East Carolina 14, Charlotte 4
Elon 10, Illinois 6
Fairfield 11, Harvard 2
FAU 4, Northeastern 2
Florida 9, South Florida 1
Florida Gulf Coast 4, Saint Josephs 3
Georgia 5, U Mass 0
Georgia Southern 8, Valparaiso 1
Georgia St. 6, North Alabama 5
Georgia Tech 4, Virginia Tech 3
Hartford 2, The Citadel 0
High Point 11, James Madison 7
Ill.-Chicago 11, Georgetown 2
Illinois St. 8, VCU 5
Jackson St. 7, Florida A&M 6
Jacksonville St. at E. Illinois, ppd.
Kent St. 3, Liberty 2
Lehigh 9, North Carolina A&T 3, 15 innings
Longwood 7, Sacred Heart 5
Louisville 4, Wake Forest 1
Memphis 4, UNC-Wilmington 0
Mercer 6, West Virginia 0
Miami 5, Pittsburgh 4, 11 innings
Mississippi 15, Princeton 0
Mississippi St. 5, Quinnipiac 1
NC Central 6, Youngstown St. 5
Northwestern 4, W. Carolina 0
Northwestern St. 7, Abilene Christian 1
Notre Dame 8, North Carolina 5
Old Dominion 3, Rutgers 1
Penn 4, FIU 1
Radford 14, Canisius 6
Saint Louis 10, Bowling Green 5
Samford 12, Louisiana 4
SE Missouri 16, UT Martin 6
South Carolina 10, Cornell 2
Southern Miss. 11, Ark. Little Rock 4
Toledo 13, UAB 4
UCF 2, Butler 1
UNC-Greensboro 10, Md.-Eastern Shore 2
Virginia 7, NC State 3
W. Carolina 5, SC-Upstate 2
W. Kentucky 8, Purdue 3
Winthrop 7, George Mason 4, suspended 8th inning
Wofford 4, La Salle 1
Wright St. 5, Tennessee 4
Dayton 2, N. Kentucky 1, suspended 4th inning
E. Michigan at Cincinnati, ccd.
Ill.-Chicago 6, St. Bonaventure 1
Iowa 10, W. Michigan 0
Kansas 6, Indiana St. 1
Michigan St. 1, Troy 0
Milwaukee at Miami (Ohio), ccd.
Minnesota 6, Utah 4
Missouri 7, W. Illinois 3
Missouri St. 6, Maine 2
Murray St. 4, Austin Peay 1
Nebraska 5, Columbia 3
Nebraska-Omaha 1-7, Portland 0-5
Richmond 13, Purdue-Fort Wayne 4
S. Illinois 2, N. Illinois 1, 10 innings
Sacred Heart 1, Ball St. 0
San Diego at Indiana, ccd.
SIU-Edwardsville 4, Tennessee Tech 2
Wichita St. 6, Louisiana Tech 2
Cent. Arkansas 2, SE Louisiana 0
Gardner-Webb 6, Arkansas St. 4
Grambling 14, Texas Southern 3
Houston Baptist 7, Sam Houston St. 2
Louisiana-Monroe 8, McNeese 2
Oklahoma St. 6, BYU 1
Prairie View 6, Ark.-Pine Bluff 0
San Diego St. 5, Oklahoma 4
South Alabama 13, Arkansas 6
Stephen F. Austin 5, Lamar 0
Stetson 9, Ohio St. 1
Texas A&M 8, New Mexico St. 3
Texas St. 5, Bethune-Cookman 0
Texas Tech 7, Rice 1
Tulane 16, Southern 2
Air Force 15, S. Dakota St. 8
CS Northridge 4, Gonzaga 3, 10 innings
Grand Canyon 12, Pacific 1
N. Colorado 4, N. Dakota St. 2
Nevada 2, Cal Baptist 1
New Mexico 12, Hofstra 11
Pepperdine 12, Michigan 2
Saint Marys 6, Seton Hall 2
UC Davis 5, Mount St. Marys 2
Washington St. 6, Niagara 3
