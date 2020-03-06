Listen Live Sports

Firday’s College Baseball Scores

March 6, 2020 11:55 pm
 
EAST

Fairleigh Dickinson 3, UMBC 1

George Washington 2, Monmouth 0

Iona at Fordham, ppd.

Maryland 14, Bryant 3

Penn St. 2, Navy 1, 11 innings

Rider at Delaware, ppd.

Stony Brook 3, CCSU 2

Towson 6, Lafayette 5

Villanova 8, Bucknell 2

W. Michigan 8, Army 6

William & Mary 10, Merrimack 2

SOUTH

Akron at Marshall, ppd.

Alabama 2, Lipscomb 1, 13 innings

Alabama A&M at Alcorn St., ppd.

Appalachian St. 8, Charleston Southern 4

Auburn 6, Chicago St. 0

Ball St. 10, Yale 4

Belmont at Morehead St., ppd.

Binghamton 8, VMI 2

Bradley at Kentucky, ccd.

Brown 19, Kennesaw St. 5

Campbell 13, Furman 1

Central Michigan 12, North Florida 6

Clemson 4, Boston College 3

Coastal Carolina 13, Middle Tennessee 6

Coll. of Charleston 9, Evansville 5

Duke 2, Florida St. 1

E. Kentucky 14, Norfolk St. 2

East Carolina 14, Charlotte 4

Elon 10, Illinois 6

Fairfield 11, Harvard 2

FAU 4, Northeastern 2

Florida 9, South Florida 1

Florida Gulf Coast 4, Saint Josephs 3

Georgia 5, U Mass 0

Georgia Southern 8, Valparaiso 1

Georgia St. 6, North Alabama 5

Georgia Tech 4, Virginia Tech 3

Hartford 2, The Citadel 0

High Point 11, James Madison 7

Ill.-Chicago 11, Georgetown 2

Illinois St. 8, VCU 5

Jackson St. 7, Florida A&M 6

Jacksonville St. at E. Illinois, ppd.

Kent St. 3, Liberty 2

Lehigh 9, North Carolina A&T 3, 15 innings

Longwood 7, Sacred Heart 5

Louisville 4, Wake Forest 1

LSU 11, Mass.-Lowell 2

Memphis 4, UNC-Wilmington 0

Mercer 6, West Virginia 0

Miami 5, Pittsburgh 4, 11 innings

Mississippi 15, Princeton 0

Mississippi St. 5, Quinnipiac 1

NC Central 6, Youngstown St. 5

Nicholls St. 4, New Orleans 3

Northwestern 4, W. Carolina 0

Northwestern St. 7, Abilene Christian 1

Notre Dame 8, North Carolina 5

Old Dominion 3, Rutgers 1

Penn 4, FIU 1

Radford 14, Canisius 6

Saint Louis 10, Bowling Green 5

Samford 12, Louisiana 4

SE Missouri 16, UT Martin 6

South Carolina 10, Cornell 2

Southern Miss. 11, Ark. Little Rock 4

Toledo 13, UAB 4

UCF 2, Butler 1

UNC-Greensboro 10, Md.-Eastern Shore 2

Virginia 7, NC State 3

W. Carolina 5, SC-Upstate 2

W. Kentucky 8, Purdue 3

Winthrop 7, George Mason 4, suspended 8th inning

Wofford 4, La Salle 1

Wright St. 5, Tennessee 4

MIDWEST

Dayton 2, N. Kentucky 1, suspended 4th inning

E. Michigan at Cincinnati, ccd.

Ill.-Chicago 6, St. Bonaventure 1

Iowa 10, W. Michigan 0

Kansas 6, Indiana St. 1

Michigan St. 1, Troy 0

Milwaukee at Miami (Ohio), ccd.

Minnesota 6, Utah 4

Missouri 7, W. Illinois 3

Missouri St. 6, Maine 2

Murray St. 4, Austin Peay 1

Nebraska 5, Columbia 3

Nebraska-Omaha 1-7, Portland 0-5

Richmond 13, Purdue-Fort Wayne 4

S. Illinois 2, N. Illinois 1, 10 innings

Sacred Heart 1, Ball St. 0

San Diego at Indiana, ccd.

SIU-Edwardsville 4, Tennessee Tech 2

Wichita St. 6, Louisiana Tech 2

SOUTHWEST

Cent. Arkansas 2, SE Louisiana 0

Dallas Baptist 3, Oral Roberts 2

Gardner-Webb 6, Arkansas St. 4

Grambling 14, Texas Southern 3

Houston Baptist 7, Sam Houston St. 2

Louisiana-Monroe 8, McNeese 2

Oklahoma St. 6, BYU 1

Prairie View 6, Ark.-Pine Bluff 0

San Diego St. 5, Oklahoma 4

South Alabama 13, Arkansas 6

Stephen F. Austin 5, Lamar 0

Stetson 9, Ohio St. 1

Texas 6, Cal St.-Fullerton 1

Texas A&M 8, New Mexico St. 3

Texas St. 5, Bethune-Cookman 0

Texas Tech 7, Rice 1

Texas-Arlington 13, UTSA 7

Texas-Rio Grande Valley 11, NJIT 1

Tulane 16, Southern 2

WEST

Air Force 15, S. Dakota St. 8

Arizona 7, Houston 1

Arizona St. 4, Fresno St. 3

CS Northridge 4, Gonzaga 3, 10 innings

Grand Canyon 12, Pacific 1

N. Colorado 4, N. Dakota St. 2

Nevada 2, Cal Baptist 1

New Mexico 12, Hofstra 11

Pepperdine 12, Michigan 2

Saint Marys 6, Seton Hall 2

San Francisco 4, California 1

Santa Barbara 6, Oregon St. 0

Seattle 11, Boise St. 5

Southern Cal 2, TCU 1

UC Davis 5, Mount St. Marys 2

UC Irvine 2, Sacramento St. 0

UCLA 3, Vanderbilt 2

UNLV 6, St. Johns 1

Utah Valley 7, Washington 0

Washington St. 6, Niagara 3

The Associated Press

