Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Firday’s College Baseball Scores

March 6, 2020 8:55 pm
 
1 min read
      
East

Fairleigh Dickinson 3, UMBC 1

George Washington 2, Monmouth 0

Iona at Fordham, ppd.

Maryland 14, Bryant 3

Advertisement

Penn St. 2, Navy 1, 11 innings

        Insight by Leidos: Technology experts provide a glimpse into how federal agencies are going about network transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

Rider at Delaware, ppd.

Stony Brook 3, CCSU 2

Towson 6, Lafayette 5

Villanova 8, Bucknell 2

W. Michigan 8, Army 6

William & Mary 10, Merrimack 2

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

South

Akron at Marshall, ppd.

Alabama A&M at Alcorn St., ppd.

Ball St. 10, Yale 4

Belmont at Morehead St., ppd.

Binghamton 8, VMI 2

Bradley at Kentucky, ccd.

Brown 19, Kennesaw St. 5

Campbell 13, Furman 1

Clemson 4, Boston College 3

Coastal Carolina 13, Middle Tennessee 6

Coll. of Charleston 9, Evansville 5

Duke 2, Florida St. 1

E. Kentucky 14, Norfolk St. 2

East Carolina 14, Charlotte 4

Elon 10, Illinois 6

Fairfield 11, Harvard 2

Georgia St. 6, North Alabama 5

Hartford 2, The Citadel 0

High Point 11, James Madison 7

Ill.-Chicago 11, Georgetown 2

Illinois St. 8, VCU 5

Jacksonville St. at E. Illinois, ppd.

Kent St. 3, Liberty 2

Longwood 7, Sacred Heart 5

Memphis 4, UNC-Wilmington 0

Miami 5, Pittsburgh 4, 11 innings

Mississippi St. 5, Quinnipiac 1

Northwestern 4, W. Carolina 0

Notre Dame 8, North Carolina 5

Old Dominion 3, Rutgers 1

Radford 14, Canisius 6

Saint Louis 10, Bowling Green 5

Samford 12, Louisiana 4

SE Missouri 16, UT Martin 6

South Carolina 10, Cornell 2

Toledo 13, UAB 4

UCF 2, Butler 1

UNC-Greensboro 10, Md.-Eastern Shore 2

Virginia 7, NC State 3

W. Carolina 5, SC-Upstate 2

W. Kentucky 8, Purdue 3

Winthrop 7, George Mason 4, suspended 8th inning

Wright St. 5, Tennessee 4

MIDWEST

Dayton 2, N. Kentucky 1, suspended 4th inning

E. Michigan at Cincinnati, ccd.

Ill.-Chicago 6, St. Bonaventure 1

Iowa 10, W. Michigan 0

Kansas 6, Indiana St. 1

Milwaukee at Miami (Ohio), ccd.

Missouri St. 6, Maine 2

Nebraska 5, Columbia 3

Nebraska-Omaha 1, Portland 0

Nebraska-Omaha 7, Portland 5

Richmond 13, Purdue-Fort Wayne 4

S. Illinois 2, N. Illinois 1, 10 innings

San Diego at Indiana, ccd.

SIU-Edwardsville 4, Tennessee Tech 2

Wichita St. 6, Louisiana Tech 2

SOUTHWEST

Oklahoma St. 6, BYU 1

Prairie View 6, Ark.-Pine Bluff 0

South Alabama 13, Arkansas 6

WEST

Air Force 15, S. Dakota St. 8

N. Colorado 4, N. Dakota St. 2

New Mexico 12, Hofstra 11

Pepperdine 12, Michigan 2

Saint Marys 6, Seton Hall 2

UC Davis 5, Mount St. Marys 2

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 23rd AIAA International Space Planes...
3|11 COMET Industry Day
3|11 2020 ACCS-VA Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USCG recruits practice firefighting skills during practical exam

Today in History

1779: Congress establishes the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers