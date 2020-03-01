Listen Live Sports

FIU 67, Charlotte 52

March 1, 2020
 
FIU (18-11)

Andrews 2-6 0-0 4, Osaghae 9-13 1-1 19, Banks 1-3 0-0 2, Daye 6-10 2-2 14, Jacob 5-10 0-0 13, Corcoran 3-7 0-0 8, Lovett 0-2 0-0 0, Furcron 2-6 0-0 5, Carrigan 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 29-60 3-3 67.

CHARLOTTE (15-12)

Bamba 3-8 2-4 8, Edwards 1-6 6-6 8, Martin 2-5 0-0 5, Shepherd 5-12 1-2 11, Young 4-11 5-6 14, Robb 1-5 0-0 2, Supica 2-4 0-0 4, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-51 14-18 52.

Halftime_FIU 32-30. 3-Point Goals_FIU 6-18 (Jacob 3-6, Corcoran 2-3, Furcron 1-3, Banks 0-1, Daye 0-1, Lovett 0-1, Osaghae 0-1, Andrews 0-2), Charlotte 2-16 (Martin 1-2, Young 1-5, Robb 0-2, Shepherd 0-2, Edwards 0-5). Rebounds_FIU 31 (Osaghae 12), Charlotte 25 (Bamba 8). Assists_FIU 9 (Andrews 3), Charlotte 8 (Edwards 4). Total Fouls_FIU 20, Charlotte 9. A_3,116 (9,105).

