FIU 85, Rice 76

RICE (15-17)

Adams 4-7 0-0 12, Mullins 2-7 4-5 8, Murphy 8-14 1-1 18, Parrish 1-1 0-0 2, Peterson 7-14 7-9 24, Martin 2-9 0-1 5, Olivari 0-0 2-2 2, Moore 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 26-57 14-18 76.

FIU (19-13)

Andrews 3-7 2-4 8, Osaghae 8-11 1-2 17, Banks 0-4 0-0 0, Daye 7-9 6-8 20, Jacob 6-9 6-11 21, Lovett 4-9 0-0 11, Corcoran 2-4 0-0 6, Furcron 0-3 0-0 0, Carrigan 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 31-58 15-25 85.

Halftime_FIU 35-28. 3-Point Goals_Rice 10-31 (Adams 4-7, Peterson 3-7, Moore 1-3, Martin 1-4, Murphy 1-6, Mullins 0-4), FIU 8-20 (Jacob 3-4, Lovett 3-7, Corcoran 2-4, Andrews 0-1, Banks 0-2, Furcron 0-2). Rebounds_Rice 31 (Martin 8), FIU 32 (Osaghae 8). Assists_Rice 19 (Mullins, Parrish, Peterson, Martin 4), FIU 19 (Daye 8). Total Fouls_Rice 21, FIU 16.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.