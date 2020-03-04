Listen Live Sports

Florida 68, Georgia 54

March 4, 2020 9:01 pm
 
FLORIDA (19-11)

Blackshear 3-9 2-5 8, Johnson 8-14 1-2 18, Lewis 4-10 2-2 11, Locke 7-12 0-0 17, Nembhard 2-4 3-4 8, Mann 2-6 0-0 5, Bassett 0-0 1-2 1, Glover 0-1 0-0 0, Jitoboh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 9-15 68.

GEORGIA (15-15)

Camara 2-2 1-2 5, Hammonds 5-10 0-2 12, Edwards 3-10 7-8 14, Harris 3-5 1-1 7, Wheeler 3-7 0-0 8, Crump 1-4 0-0 2, Gresham 1-3 0-0 2, Fagan 2-3 0-0 4, Peake 0-0 0-0 0, Howard 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-46 9-13 54.

Halftime_Georgia 30-28. 3-Point Goals_Florida 7-23 (Locke 3-7, Nembhard 1-1, Mann 1-2, Johnson 1-4, Lewis 1-5, Blackshear 0-4), Georgia 5-15 (Wheeler 2-3, Hammonds 2-4, Edwards 1-4, Gresham 0-1, Harris 0-1, Crump 0-2). Rebounds_Florida 29 (Johnson 11), Georgia 28 (Hammonds 10). Assists_Florida 15 (Nembhard 6), Georgia 11 (Wheeler 6). Total Fouls_Florida 13, Georgia 15. A_10,007 (10,523).

