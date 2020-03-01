Listen Live Sports

Fobbs, Gibson help Towson hold off Northeastern 75-72

March 1, 2020 6:34 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — Brian Fobbs and Jason Gibson scored 18 points apiece and Towson held off Northeastern 75-72 in a regular-season finale Sunday afternoon.

Towson (19-12, 12-6 Colonial Athletic Association) earned the No. 3 seed into the conference tournament and will square off with sixth-seeded Northeastern (15-15, 9-9) in the quarterfinals on March 8.

Jordan Roland scored 25 points, leading four Northeastern players into double figures in a game that saw 11 ties and 10 lead changes.

Bolden Brace and Max Boursiquot each added 14 points for the Huskies and Shaquille Walters 12 with nine assists.

Towson outscored Northeastern 17-9 in the final six minutes and Gibson broke a 67-67 tie with his fifth and final 3-pointer with 2:24 remaining as Towson led the rest of the way. A Bolden 3-pointer pulled Northeastern to within 74-72 with 14.2 seconds on the clock but Towson’s Nakye Sanders added a free throw with nine seconds to play. Northeastern’s Jason Strong just missed a 3 at the buzzer.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

