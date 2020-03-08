Listen Live Sports

Ford has 42, Ross 43 as Saint Mary’s trips Pepp in 2 OT

March 8, 2020 4:07 am
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jordan Ford, who played every minute, scored a career-high 42 points, including the last seven of the game, and third-seeded Saint Mary’s outlasted sixth-seeded Pepperdine 89-82 in double overtime Saturday night to reach the semifinals of the West Coast Conference tournament.

Ford overshadowed a career-high 43 points by Pepperdine’s Colby Ross, who fouled out when Ford scored the final two points of the game from the foul line with 14.9 seconds remaining.

Saint Mary’s (25-7), faces second-seeded and 15th-ranked BYU on Monday night.

Ford’s contested layup with two minutes to play put the Gaels on top 84-82. Both teams missed opportunities and then with the shot clock running out, Ford, well behind the 3-point line on the left wing, spun around and heaved the ball into the basket with 25.6 seconds to go.

Ford was 17 of 30 with five 3-pointers.

Ross was 13 of 19 with seven 3s and was 10 of 11 from the foul line with eight rebounds and five assists. His free throws with 7.2 seconds left in regulation tied the game at 72. His three-point play with 30.5 seconds left in the first OT pup the Waves on top 80-79 but Tanner Krebs tied the game with a free throw with 18.1 seconds to go.

Kessler Edwards scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Pepperdine (16-16).

The WCC tournament scoring record is 45 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

