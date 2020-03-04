Fordham 63, George Washington 52

FORDHAM (8-21)

Soriano 6-13 2-3 14, Cobb 2-8 2-3 6, Colon 6-13 5-5 17, Gazi 4-8 2-2 12, Portley 2-9 4-4 9, Austin 1-1 0-0 2, Rose 0-1 0-0 0, Raut 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 22-57 15-17 63.

GEORGE WASHINGTON (12-18)

Sasser 0-0 0-0 0, Toro 1-4 0-2 2, Mitola 1-2 0-0 3, Potter 5-9 6-6 16, J.Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Battle 4-12 0-0 10, Jack 4-11 0-0 10, Nelson 1-3 0-2 2, Paar 1-3 2-3 4, Walker 0-3 3-4 3, Stallings 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 18-50 11-17 52.

Halftime_George Washington 25-23. 3-Point Goals_Fordham 4-12 (Gazi 2-4, Portley 1-3, Raut 1-3, Colon 0-2), George Washington 5-23 (Jack 2-7, Battle 2-9, Mitola 1-2, J.Williams 0-1, Nelson 0-2, Walker 0-2). Rebounds_Fordham 35 (Soriano 15), George Washington 33 (Toro, Battle 7). Assists_Fordham 6 (Rose 3), George Washington 10 (Potter 5). Total Fouls_Fordham 20, George Washington 16. A_2,554 (5,000).

