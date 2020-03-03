Fordham looks to end streak vs GW

Fordham (7-21, 1-15) vs. George Washington (12-17, 6-10)

Charles E. Smith Center, Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington looks to extend Fordham’s conference losing streak to 11 games. Fordham’s last A10 win came against the George Washington Colonials 59-54 on Jan. 22. George Washington lost 75-51 to VCU in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: George Washington has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Armel Potter, Jameer Nelson Jr., Jamison Battle and Arnaldo Toro have collectively accounted for 60 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 65 percent of all Colonials points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Potter has either made or assisted on 55 percent of all George Washington field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 24 field goals and 37 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Colonials are 0-10 when they score 62 points or fewer and 12-7 when they exceed 62 points. The Rams are 0-14 when allowing 62 or more points and 7-7 on the season, otherwise.

COMING UP SHORT: Fordham has dropped its last eight road games, scoring 51 points and allowing 65.1 points during those contests. George Washington is on a three-game home losing streak, scoring an average of 61 points while giving up 75.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Fordham defense has allowed only 62.3 points per game to opponents, which is the 17th-lowest figure in the country. The George Washington offense has produced just 66.6 points through 29 games (ranked 271st among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

