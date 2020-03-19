Listen Live Sports

Former Cardiff player Peter Whittingham dies at 35

March 19, 2020 10:33 am
 
CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Peter Whittingham, a former Premier League soccer player who suffered a serious head injury in a fall on March 7, has died. He was 35.

Whittingham, who retired from playing in 2018, had been in the hospital since his fall, his long-time club Cardiff said Thursday.

Cardiff asked for his family to be given privacy “at this unfathomably cruel and difficult time.”

Whittingham started his career with Aston Villa and later played 10 years at Cardiff, including in the Premier League. He also played for England’s under-21 team.

“He excelled with talent, ease, grace and humility,” Cardiff said. “Nobody did it better.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

