Fort Wayne 77, S. Dakota St. 74

March 7, 2020 11:35 pm
 
FORT WAYNE (14-18)

Carl 3-6 0-0 6, Holba 7-14 1-2 21, Billups 5-10 0-2 12, Godfrey 5-14 1-2 12, Patrick 3-9 2-2 11, Black 3-5 2-2 8, Benford 1-2 0-0 2, DeBerry 2-5 0-0 5, Rollins 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-67 6-10 77.

S. DAKOTA ST. (22-10)

Arians 6-11 2-2 15, Freidel 11-20 6-8 35, Scheierman 1-5 2-2 4, Dentlinger 2-6 2-2 6, Wingett 1-4 3-5 5, Mims 1-4 0-0 3, Dillon 2-3 2-3 6, Key 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 17-22 74.

Halftime_Fort Wayne 40-33. 3-Point Goals_Fort Wayne 13-36 (Holba 6-13, Patrick 3-6, Billups 2-5, DeBerry 1-3, Godfrey 1-7, Rollins 0-2), S. Dakota St. 9-28 (Freidel 7-14, Mims 1-4, Arians 1-5, Dillon 0-1, Wingett 0-1, Scheierman 0-3). Rebounds_Fort Wayne 34 (Holba 7), S. Dakota St. 34 (Arians 10). Assists_Fort Wayne 22 (Godfrey 7), S. Dakota St. 8 (Arians, Dentlinger 3). Total Fouls_Fort Wayne 15, S. Dakota St. 12.

