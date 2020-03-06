Friday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1A=
State Quarterfinal=
Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 77, Snow Hill 27
Coppin Academy 59, Catoctin 57, OT
Surrattsville 36, Bohemia Manor 23
Class 2A=
State Quarterfinal=
Forest Park 65, Harford Tech 38
Middletown 70, Liberty 46
Pikesville 64, Calvert 33
Westlake 57, Parkside 54
Class 3A=
State Quarterfinal=
Baltimore Poly 54, River Hill 25
Easton 52, Marriotts Ridge 47
Frederick 58, Bel Air 31
Rockville 44, Great Mills 42
Class 4A=
State Quarterfinal=
C. H. Flowers 55, Severna Park 34
Howard 56, Parkdale 17
Western 87, Clarksburg 69
Winston Churchill 68, Paint Branch 30
