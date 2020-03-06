Listen Live Sports

Friday’s Scores

March 6, 2020 9:25 pm
 
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1A=

State Quarterfinal=

Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 77, Snow Hill 27

Coppin Academy 59, Catoctin 57, OT

Surrattsville 36, Bohemia Manor 23

Class 2A=

State Quarterfinal=

Forest Park 65, Harford Tech 38

Middletown 70, Liberty 46

Pikesville 64, Calvert 33

Westlake 57, Parkside 54

Class 3A=

State Quarterfinal=

Baltimore Poly 54, River Hill 25

Easton 52, Marriotts Ridge 47

Frederick 58, Bel Air 31

Rockville 44, Great Mills 42

Class 4A=

State Quarterfinal=

C. H. Flowers 55, Severna Park 34

Howard 56, Parkdale 17

Western 87, Clarksburg 69

Winston Churchill 68, Paint Branch 30

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

