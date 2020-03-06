Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISIONER — Announced a 80-game suspension for INF Domingo Leyba for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Dean Kremer and OF Ryan Mckenna to Triple-A Norfolk (IL). Re-assigned RHP Cristian Alvarado, Brady Rodgers and Marcos Diplain; LHP Hunter Cervenka; C Martin Cervenka and Adley Rutschman to minor league camp

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms on a five-year contract with INF Yoan Moncada.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Beau Burrows to Triple A Toledo (IL). Re-assigned OF Jacob Robinson to minor league camp.

Advertisement

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned LHPs Kent Emmanuel and Cionel Perez; RHP Cristian Javier to minor league camp. Re-assigned RHPs Riley Ferrell and Brendan McCurry; LHP Ryan Hartman to minor league camp.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed Austin Adams, Dan Altavilla, Gerson Bautista, Braden Bishop, Brandon Brennan, Nestor Cortes, J.P. Crawford, Justin Dunn, Matt Festa Jake Fraley, Zac Grotz, Taylor Guilbeau, Sam Haggerty, Kyle Lewis, Shed Long Jr., Tim Lopes, Matt Magill, Nick Margevicius, Dylan Moore, Tom Murphy, Austin Nola, Yohan Ramirez, Justus Sheffield, Jose Siri, Erik Swanson, Daniel Vogelbach, Donovan Walton, Art Warren and Taylor Williams to one-year contracts.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Tyson Miller and INF Robel Garcia to Triple-A Iowa (PCL). Optioned LHP Justin Steele and RHP Manuel Rodriguez to Double-A Tennessee. Assigned RHPs Jason Adam, Oscar De La Cruz, Caleb Simpson and Brock Stewart; LHPs Tyler Olson and C.D. Pelham; C Jhonny Pereda to minor league camp.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned LHP Ben Bowden and INF Tyler Nevin to Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned RHP Antonio Santos to Hartford. Reassigned RHPs Tommy Doyle, Julian Fernandez, Alexander Guillen, Tim Melville and Wes Parsons; LHP Ryan Rolison; INFs Colton Welker and Ryan Vilade; C Brian Serven to minor league camp. Signed RHPs Yency Almonte, Ryan Castellani, Jairo Diaz, Chi Chi Gonzalez, Ashton Goudeau, Jeff Hoffman, Tyler Kinley, Peter Lambert, Justin Lawrence, Antonio Santos, Antonio Senzatela and Jesus Tinoco; LHPs Ben Bowden, Phillip Diehl and James Pazos; C Dom Nunez; INF Josh Fuentes, Garrett Hampson, Ryan McMahon, Tyler Nevin and Brendan Rodgers; OF Yonathan Daza, Sam Hilliard and Raimel Tapia to one-year contracts.

MILWAUKE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with OF Christian Yelich on a nine-year contract.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned LHPs Stephen Gonsalves and Thomas Szapucki; RHPs Jordan Humphreys and Franklyn Kilome to minor league camp. Re-assigned RHPs Matt Blackham, Stephen Nogosek ,Nick Rumbelow and Francisco Ríos; C Austin Bossart and C David Rodríguez; OF Tim Tebow to minor league camp.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Melvin Adon and Jandel Gustave; LHP Conner Menez and Sam Selman; INF Chris Shaw, Kean Wong and Abiatal Avelino to Triple-A Sacramento (PCL). Re-assigned RHP Tyler Cyrto, Sean Hjelle, Jake Jewell, Luis Madero, Trey McNutt, Raffi Vizcaino and Sam Wolf; LHP Sam Moll; C Ricardo Genoves; and OF Jamie Westbrook to minor league camp.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned D Josh Jacobs and F Jesper Boqvist to Birmingham (AHL).

American Hockey League

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Recalled D Ryan Johnston from Idaho Steelheads (ECHL).

SOCCER Men Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Loaned D Axel Sijoberg to San Antonio FC (USL).

United Soccer League

LOUDOUN UNITED — Signed F Josh Fawole for one-year.

SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Signed Francis Atuahene, Jon Kempin and Edwin Lara pending league and federation approval, for one-year.

Women National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed M Emily van Egmond; D Carson Pickett and Kristen Edmonds to one-year contract.

SKY BLUE — Named Rebecca Moros as Assistant Coach; Don O’Leary as Goalkeeper Coach and Philip Congleton as High Performance

College

RHODE ISLAND — Named Curt Field to Assistant to the Athletic Director.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.