Friday’s Transactions

Major League Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISIONER — Suspended INF Domingo Leyba for 80 games following a positive for a performance-enhancing substance under Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Dean Kremer and OF Ryan Mckenna to Triple-A Norfolk (IL). Re-assigned RHP Cristian Alvarado, Brady Rodgers and Marcos Diplain; LHP Hunter Cervenka; C Martin Cervenka and Adley Rutschman to minor league camp

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with INF Yoan Moncada on a five-year contract. Optioned RHP Matt Foster to Charlotte Knights (IL). Optioned RHPs Dane Dunning and Jimmy Lambert to Birmingham Barons (SL). Reassigned RHPs Ryan Burr and Jonathan Stiever; LHP Hunter Schryver and INF Matt Skole to minor league camp.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Beau Burrows to Triple A Toledo (IL). Re-assigned OF Jacob Robinson to minor league camp.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned LHPs Kent Emmanuel and Cionel Perez; RHP Cristian Javier to minor league camp. Re-assigned RHPs Riley Ferrell and Brendan McCurry; LHP Ryan Hartman to minor league camp.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHPs Daniel Gossett, Grant Holmes, Daulton Jeffries and James Kaprielian to the Los Vegas Aviators (PCL). Reassigned LHP Donnie Hart and RHPs Ben Bracewell, Parker Dunshee, Ian Gardeck, Brian Howard and Zach Lee to their minor league camp.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed RHPs Austin Adams, Dan Altavilla, Gerson Bautista, Brandon Brennan, Nestor Cortes, Justin Dunn, Matt Festa, Zac Grotz, Matt Magill, Yohan Ramirez, Erik Swanson, Taylor Williams; LHPs Taylor Guilbeau, Nick Margevicius, Justus Sheffield; INFs J.P. Crawford, Shed Long Jr., Tim Lopes, Daniel Vogelbach, Sam Haggerty, Donovan Walton; OFs Braden Bishop, Jake Fraley, Kyle Lewis, Dylan Moore; C Tom Murphy and Austin Nola to one-year contracts. Optioned RHP Art Warren to AAA Tacoma Rainiers (PCL) and OF Jose Siri to AA Arkansas Travelers.

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned RHP Ariel Jurado to the Nashville Sounds (PCL). Optioned RHPs Kyle Cody and Tyler Phillips, INF Anderson Tejada to the Frisco Roughriders (Texas). Reassigned RHPs Jason Bahr, Wei-Chieh Huang, Tim Dillard, Arturo Reyes, Taylor Guerrieri and Ian Gibaut; LHP Kyle Bird and C Sam Huff to minor league camp.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Tyson Miller and INF Robel Garcia to Triple-A Iowa (PCL). Optioned LHP Justin Steele and RHP Manuel Rodriguez to Double-A Tennessee. Assigned RHPs Jason Adam, Oscar De La Cruz, Caleb Simpson and Brock Stewart; LHPs Tyler Olson and C.D. Pelham; C Jhonny Pereda to minor league camp.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned LHP Ben Bowden and INF Tyler Nevin to Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned RHP Antonio Santos to Hartford. Reassigned RHPs Tommy Doyle, Julian Fernandez, Alexander Guillen, Tim Melville and Wes Parsons; LHP Ryan Rolison; INFs Colton Welker and Ryan Vilade; C Brian Serven to minor league camp. Signed RHPs Yency Almonte, Ryan Castellani, Jairo Diaz, Chi Chi Gonzalez, Ashton Goudeau, Jeff Hoffman, Tyler Kinley, Peter Lambert, Justin Lawrence, Antonio Santos, Antonio Senzatela and Jesus Tinoco; LHPs Ben Bowden, Phillip Diehl and James Pazos; C Dom Nunez; INF Josh Fuentes, Garrett Hampson, Ryan McMahon, Tyler Nevin and Brendan Rodgers; OF Yonathan Daza, Sam Hilliard and Raimel Tapia to one-year contracts.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RHP Mitch White and LHP Victor Gonzalez to minor league camp.

MILWAUKE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with OF Christian Yelich on a nine-year contract.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned LHPs Stephen Gonsalves and RHPs Jordan Humphreys and Franklyn Kilome to the Syracuse Mets (IL). Optioned LHP Thomas Szapucki to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (EL). Re-assigned RHPs Matt Blackham, Stephen Nogosek, Nick Rumbelow and Francisco Ríos; C Austin Bossart and C David Rodríguez; OF Tim Tebow to minor league camp.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Melvin Adon and Jandel Gustave; LHP Conner Menez and Sam Selman; INF Chris Shaw, Kean Wong and Abiatal Avelino to Triple-A Sacramento (PCL). Re-assigned RHP Tyler Cyrto, Sean Hjelle, Jake Jewell, Luis Madero, Trey McNutt, Raffi Vizcaino and Sam Wolf; LHP Sam Moll; C Ricardo Genoves; and OF Jamie Westbrook to minor league camp.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Tim Holdgrafer.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed RHP Evy Rubial.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Traded INF Carlos Garcia and LHP Taylor Purus to the Fargo-Moorhead Red-Hawks (AA).

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed LHP Brandon Presley. Released Rhp Justin Brantley; INF Nelson Ward and C Issac Wenrich.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed RHP Mike O’Reilly.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Anthony Guardado and INF Jack Zoellner.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned G Jonas Johansson to the Rochester Americans (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned D Josh Jacobs and F Jesper Boqvist to Birmingham (AHL).

American Hockey League

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Recalled D Ryan Johnston from Idaho Steelheads (ECHL).

SOCCER Men Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Loaned D Axel Sijoberg to San Antonio FC (USL).

DC UNITED — Signed D Steven Birnbaum to a three-year contract extension.

United Soccer League

LOUDOUN UNITED — Signed F Josh Fawole for one-year.

NASHVILLE SC — Loaned D Jack Maher and M Luke Haakenson to Charlotte Independence.

SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Signed Francis Atuahene, Jon Kempin and Edwin Lara pending league and federation approval, for one-year.

Women National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed M Emily van Egmond; D Carson Pickett and Kristen Edmonds to one-year contract.

SKY BLUE — Named Rebecca Moros as Assistant Coach; Don O’Leary as Goalkeeper Coach and Philip Congleton as High Performance

College

RHODE ISLAND — Named Curt Field to Assistant to the Athletic Director.

