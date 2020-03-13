Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s Transactions

March 13, 2020 5:08 pm
 
< a min read
      
BASEBALL
Minor League Baseball
Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Sam Held.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Released OF Kenny Meimerstorf.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed RHPs Alex Leach and Mike Pascoe.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed franchise tag on OLB Matthew Judon.

Advertisement

CHICAGO BEARS — Announced tendered contract to DE Roy Robertson-Harris.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Discover the steps being taken in combating healthcare data breaches using intelligence in this exclusive ebook.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Terminated the contracts of DT Linval Joseph and CB Xavier Rhodes.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed TE Tanner Hudson to a one-year contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived TD Delanie Walker and K Ryan Succop.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 CoSN Annual Conference
3|17 Google Cloud Platform Fundamentals: Big...
3|17 Corporate Conversations: Strategic...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

These female trailblazers were the Navy's first African American WAVES officers

Today in History

1941: FDR opens the National Gallery of Art in DC