Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Minor League Baseball Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Sam Held.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Released OF Kenny Meimerstorf.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed RHPs Alex Leach and Mike Pascoe.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed franchise tag on OLB Matthew Judon.

Advertisement

CHICAGO BEARS — Announced tendered contract to DE Roy Robertson-Harris. Signed LB Danny Trevathan to a three-year conract extension through 2022.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Terminated the contracts of DT Linval Joseph and CB Xavier Rhodes.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed TE Tanner Hudson to a one-year contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived TD Delanie Walker and K Ryan Succop.

Canadian Football League

Edmonton Eskimos — Singed WR Rodney Smith. Released LB Kaulana Apelu.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.