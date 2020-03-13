Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s Transactions

March 13, 2020 9:41 pm
 
< a min read
      
BASEBALL
Minor League Baseball
Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Sam Held.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Released OF Kenny Meimerstorf.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed RHPs Alex Leach and Mike Pascoe.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed franchise tag on OLB Matthew Judon.

Advertisement

CHICAGO BEARS — Announced tendered contract to DE Roy Robertson-Harris. Signed LB Danny Trevathan to a three-year conract extension through 2022.

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: SEC, National Science Foundation and USPTO share their journeys to delivering the mission in the cloud in this free webinar.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Terminated the contracts of DT Linval Joseph and CB Xavier Rhodes.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed TE Tanner Hudson to a one-year contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived TD Delanie Walker and K Ryan Succop.

Canadian Football League

Edmonton Eskimos — Singed WR Rodney Smith. Released LB Kaulana Apelu.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|11 Code for America Summit
3|11 2020 ACCS-VA Conference
3|13 Presenting to the Government: How to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dogs honored on K9 Veterans Day

Today in History

1942: Army launches K-9 Corps (War Dog Program)