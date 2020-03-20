Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned 3B Kelvin Gutierrez, LHP Gabe Speier and RHP Kyle Zimmer to Omaha (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHPs Zac Grotz, Taylor Williams and INFs Donavan Walton, Patrick Wisdom to Tacoma (PCL). Placed RHP Sam Tuivailala on unconditional release waivers.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned LHP Anthony Kay and RHP Sean Reid-Foley to Buffalo (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Jon Duplantier to Reno (PCL).

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Touki Toussaint to Gwinnett (IL).

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Tyler Bashlor, INF Andres Gimenez and C Ali Sanchez to Syracuse (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHPs Geoff Hartlieb, Yacksel Rios, Edgar Santana, LHP Sam Howard, INFs Ke’Bryan Hayes and Cole Tucker and OF Jason Martin to Indianapolis (IL).

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Traded C James Morisano to the New Jersey Jackals.

SCHAUMBER BOOMERS — Signed LHP Darrell Thompson to a contract extension.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Released P Ryan Allen.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Nate Sucese to a one-year entry-level contract.

CALGARY FLAMES — Signed D Connor Mackey and Colton Poolman to entry-level contracts.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with F Austin Rueschhoff.

AHL

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed D Mat Donovan to a two-year contract.<

