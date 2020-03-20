Friday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned 3B Kelvin Gutierrez, LHP Gabe Speier and RHP Kyle Zimmer to Omaha (PCL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHPs Zac Grotz, Taylor Williams and INFs Donavan Walton, Patrick Wisdom to Tacoma (PCL). Placed RHP Sam Tuivailala on unconditional release waivers.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned LHP Anthony Kay and RHP Sean Reid-Foley to Buffalo (IL).
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Jon Duplantier to Reno (PCL).
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Touki Toussaint to Gwinnett (IL).
NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Tyler Bashlor, INF Andres Gimenez and C Ali Sanchez to Syracuse (IL).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHPs Geoff Hartlieb, Yacksel Rios, Edgar Santana, LHP Sam Howard, INFs Ke’Bryan Hayes and Cole Tucker and OF Jason Martin to Indianapolis (IL).
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Traded C James Morisano to the New Jersey Jackals.
SCHAUMBER BOOMERS — Signed LHP Darrell Thompson to a contract extension.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Released P Ryan Allen.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Nate Sucese to a one-year entry-level contract.
CALGARY FLAMES — Signed D Connor Mackey and Colton Poolman to entry-level contracts.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with F Austin Rueschhoff.
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed D Mat Donovan to a two-year contract.<
