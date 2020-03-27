Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned SS Willie Castro and LF Troy Stokes Jr. to Toledo (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned LHP Blake Taylor, C Garrett Stubbs and 2B Jack Mayfield to Round Rock (PCL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned LHP Ryan Buchter and RHP Luke Bard to Salt Lake City (PCL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned LHP Taylor Hearn to Frisco (TL). Optioned RF Scott Heineman to Down East (CL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned Dillon Maples to Iowa (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHPs Bobby Wahl and Eric Yardley, LHP Angel Perdomo and C Jacob Nottingham to San Antonio (PCL). Optioned RHP J.P. Feyereisen to Biloxi (SL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Alex Reyes to Memphis (PCL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed S Andrew Sendejo.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed T Cornelius Lucas.

