Friday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned SS Willie Castro and LF Troy Stokes Jr. to Toledo (IL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned LHP Blake Taylor, C Garrett Stubbs and 2B Jack Mayfield to Round Rock (PCL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned LHP Ryan Buchter and RHP Luke Bard to Salt Lake City (PCL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned LHP Taylor Hearn to Frisco (TL). Optioned RF Scott Heineman to Down East (CL).
CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned Dillon Maples to Iowa (PCL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHPs Bobby Wahl and Eric Yardley, LHP Angel Perdomo and C Jacob Nottingham to San Antonio (PCL). Optioned RHP J.P. Feyereisen to Biloxi (SL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Alex Reyes to Memphis (PCL).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed S Andrew Sendejo.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Agreed to terms with DT Dontari Poe. Agreed to terms with K Greg Zuerlin.
DETROIT LIONS — Agreed to terms with LB Elijah Lee and LB Reggie Ragland.
DENVER BRONCOR — Re-signed LB Joe Jones and DL Joel Heath.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Re-signed RB Ameer Abdullah and C Brett Jones.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed T Cornelius Lucas.
