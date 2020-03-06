Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Beau Burrows to Triple A Toledo (IL). Re-assigned OF Jacob Robinson to minor league camp.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms on a five-year $70 million contract with INF Yoan Moncada.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned LHPs Kent Emmanuel and Cionel Perez; RHP Cristian Javier to minor league camp. Re-assigned RHPs Riley Ferrell and Brendan McCurry; LHP Ryan Hartman to minor league camp.

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Dean Kremer and OF Ryan Mckenna to Triple-A Norfolk (IL). Re-assigned RHP Cristian Alvarado, Brady Rodgers and Marcos Diplain; LHP Hunter Cervenka; C Martin Cervenka and Adley Rutschman to minor league camp.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned LHP Ben Bowden and INF Tyler Nevin to Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned RHP Antonio Santos to Hartford. Reassigned RHPs Tommy Doyle, Julian Fernandez, Alexander Guillen, Tim Melville and Wes Parsons; LHP Ryan Rolison; INFs Colton Welker and Ryan Vilade; C Brian Serven to minor league camp. Signed RHPs Yency Almonte, Ryan Castellani, Jairo Diaz, Chi Chi Gonzalez, Ashton Goudeau, Jeff Hoffman, Tyler Kinley, Peter Lambert, Justin Lawrence, Antonio Santos, Antonio Senzatela and Jesus Tinoco; LHPs Ben Bowden, Phillip Diehl and James Pazos; C Dom Nunez; INF Josh Fuentes, Garrett Hampson, Ryan McMahon, Tyler Nevin and Brendan Rodgers; OF Yonathan Daza, Sam Hilliard and Raimel Tapia to one-year contracts.

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Tyson Miller and INF Robel Garcia to Triple-A Iowa (PCL). Optioned LHP Justin Steele and RHP Manuel Rodriguez to Double-A Tennessee. Assigned RHPs Jason Adam, Oscar De La Cruz, Caleb Simpson and Brock Stewart; LHPs Tyler Olson and C.D. Pelham; C Jhonny Pereda to minor league camp.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned LHPs Stephen Gonsalves and Thomas Szapucki; RHPs Jordan Humphreys and Franklyn Kilome to minor league camp. Re-assigned RHPs Matt Blackham, Stephen Nogosek ,Nick Rumbelow and Francisco Ríos; C Austin Bossart and C David Rodríguez; OF Tim Tebow to minor league camp.

SAN FRANCISO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Melvin Adon and Jandel Gustave; LHP Conner Menez and Sam Selman; INF Chris Shaw, Kean Wong and Abiatal Avelino to Triple-A Sacramento (PCL). Re-assigned RHP Tyler Cyrto, Sean Hjelle, Jake Jewell, Luis Madero, Trey McNutt, Raffi Vizcaino and Sam Wolf; LHP Sam Moll; C Ricardo Genoves; and OF Jamie Westbrook to minor league camp.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned D Josh Jacobs and F Jesper Boqvist to Birmingham (AHL).

American Hockey League

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Recalled D Ryan Johnston from Idaho Steelheads (ECHL).

SOCCER Men Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Loaned D Axel Sijoberg to San Antonio FC (USL).

United Soccer League

SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Signed Francis Atuahene, Jon Kempin and Edwin Lara pending league and federation approval, for one-year.

Women National Women’s Soccer League

ORLAND PRIDE — Signed M Emily van Egmond; D Carson Pickett and Kristen Edmonds to one-year contract.

College

RHODE ISLAND — Named Curt Field to Assistant to the Athletic Director.

