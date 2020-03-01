Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Friedrich wins the four-man world bobsled title yet again

March 1, 2020 10:06 am
 
< a min read
      

ALTENBERG, Germany (AP) — For Germany’s Francesco Friedrich, another year, another sweep of everything that matters most in men’s bobsledding.

Friedrich is the world champion pilot in four-man for the third consecutive time, rallying Sunday to hold off fellow German drivers Johannes Lochner and Nico Walther to win the crown.

Friedrich and his team finished four runs over two days in 3 minutes, 36.09 seconds. Lochner’s team was 0.05 seconds back and Walther’s team was only 0.23 seconds out of the top spot.

It was only the second time that one nation swept the top three spots in the four-man world championships, which have been contested since 1930. Germany also did it in 2017 — and with the same three drivers, that year with Lochner and Friedrich sharing the gold medal and Walther again finishing with the bronze.

Advertisement

And for Friedrich, it was his second consecutive season of winning all four major men’s titles: two-man World Cup, four-man World Cup, two-man world title and four-man world title.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

Hunter Church finished 21st for the U.S. in the four-man race.

The next world championships for bobsled and skeleton are in February 2021 at Lake Placid, New York.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|4 Naval Submarine League Corporate Member...
3|5 Maryland Outreach - Small Business...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen stationed in Japan paint mural to honor fallen comrades

Today in History

1829: Andrew Jackson holds wild 'open house' for inauguration