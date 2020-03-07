Furman faces Wofford in SoCon quarters

Wofford (17-15, 9-10) vs. No. 2 seed Furman (25-6, 15-3)

Southern Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Harrah’s Cherokee Center, Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the SoCon semifinals is on the line as Wofford and Furman prepare to square off. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 22, when the Paladins forced 14 Wofford turnovers and turned the ball over just five times en route to the 67-66 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Furman’s Jordan Lyons, Clay Mounce and Noah Gurley have collectively accounted for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 54 percent of all Paladins points over the last five games.NATHAN IS A FORCE: Nathan Hoover has connected on 30.5 percent of the 266 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 45 over his last five games. He’s also converted 93.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

Advertisement

WINLESS WHEN: Wofford is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 17-7 when scoring at least 61.

PERFECT WHEN: Wofford is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes 14 or more 3-pointers. The Terriers are 12-15 when the team hits fewer than 14 threes.

DID YOU KNOW: Furman is ranked second among SoCon teams with an average of 77.1 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.