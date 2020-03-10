Ga. Southern faces Ga. State in Sun Belt semis

No. 5 seed Georgia Southern (19-13, 13-8) vs. No. 4 seed Georgia State (19-12, 12-8)

Sun Belt Conference Tourney Semifinals, GSU Sports Arena, Atlanta; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the Sun Belt championship game is on the line as Georgia Southern and Georgia State are set to do battle. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last met on Feb. 28, when the Eagles outshot Georgia State from the field 48.1 percent to 34.8 percent and hit 12 more foul shots en route to the nine-point victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The dynamic Kane Williams is putting up 14.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists to lead the way for the Panthers. Justin Roberts has complemented Williams and is putting up 13.5 points per game. The Eagles have been led by Ike Smith, who is averaging 14.1 points and 5.5 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Williams has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Georgia State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 17 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: The Panthers are 7-0 when they make 12 or more 3-pointers and 12-12 when they fall shy of that mark. The Eagles are 6-0 when they hold opponents to 61 points or fewer and 13-13 when opponents exceed 61 points.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Panthers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Eagles. Georgia State has 48 assists on 80 field goals (60 percent) across its previous three matchups while Georgia Southern has assists on 48 of 84 field goals (57.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia State is ranked first among Sun Belt teams with an average of 78.6 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

