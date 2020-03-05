Gardner-Webb 72, UNC-Asheville 62

UNC-ASHEVILLE (14-15)

Jude 5-8 1-2 16, Baker 7-16 2-2 18, Batts 5-13 3-3 13, Jones 2-8 2-4 6, Thorpe 4-13 0-0 9, Stephney 0-2 0-0 0, Battle 0-0 0-0 0, Peck 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 8-11 62.

GARDNER-WEBB (15-15)

Dufeal 2-2 2-6 6, Jamison 7-13 4-7 19, Cornwall 5-12 4-4 16, Johnson 5-14 2-2 14, Turner 4-5 4-5 12, Reid 2-2 0-2 4, Jenkins 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 25-49 17-28 72.

Halftime_Gardner-Webb 36-31. 3-Point Goals_UNC-Asheville 8-25 (Jude 5-8, Baker 2-8, Thorpe 1-3, Batts 0-3, Jones 0-3), Gardner-Webb 5-18 (Johnson 2-7, Cornwall 2-8, Jamison 1-3). Fouled Out_Battle. Rebounds_UNC-Asheville 28 (Thorpe 10), Gardner-Webb 35 (Jamison 13). Assists_UNC-Asheville 6 (Jude, Thorpe 2), Gardner-Webb 5 (Turner 2). Total Fouls_UNC-Asheville 20, Gardner-Webb 13.

