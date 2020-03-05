Listen Live Sports

Gardner-Webb pulls away from UNC-Asheville in Big South

March 5, 2020 5:46 pm
 
RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Eric Jamison Jr. scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and third-seeded Gardner-Webb pulled away sixth-seeded UNC-Asheville for a 72-62 win in the quarterfinals of the Big South Conference tourney on Thursday.

Gardner-Webb closed the game on a 17-7 run, holding UNC Asheville without a field goal for the final 6:08, missing its last eight shots.

Jaheam Cornwall had 16 points for Gardner-Webb (16-15), which takes a five-game winning streak into its semifinal game against second-seeded Winthrop on Friday. Nate Johnson added 14 points and Christian Turner 12.

DeVon Baker scored 18 points for UNC Asheville (15-16). Coty Jude added 16 points. Lavar Batts Jr. had 13 points.

Gardner-Webber, which shot 51% for the game, led 36-31 at halftime before UNC Asheville went on a 15-4 run to start the second half. Gardner Webb responded with eight straight and the game stayed tight until UNC Asheville went golf after Jude’s 3-pointer cut Gardner-Webb’s lead to 59-58 with 6:08 to go.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

