George Mason 65, Fordham 61

GEORGE MASON (16-15)

Oduro 0-3 6-8 6, Wilson 3-11 2-2 8, Hartwell 2-2 0-0 6, Johnson 0-3 1-2 1, Miller 6-10 4-10 17, Greene 6-10 2-2 19, Douglas-Stanley 2-6 0-0 6, Mar 0-1 0-0 0, Calixte 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-47 15-24 65.

FORDHAM (8-22)

Soriano 2-4 2-2 6, Cobb 3-11 0-0 6, Colon 3-9 2-2 8, Gazi 8-13 2-4 22, Portley 2-8 6-6 11, Austin 1-4 0-0 3, Raut 1-1 0-0 3, Rose 0-0 0-0 0, Perry 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-52 12-14 61.

Halftime_George Mason 33-30. 3-Point Goals_George Mason 10-23 (Greene 5-7, Hartwell 2-2, Douglas-Stanley 2-4, Miller 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Oduro 0-2, Wilson 0-4), Fordham 7-21 (Gazi 4-7, Raut 1-1, Austin 1-4, Portley 1-4, Colon 0-1, Cobb 0-4). Rebounds_George Mason 33 (Wilson 10), Fordham 26 (Soriano 10). Assists_George Mason 15 (Miller, Greene 4), Fordham 14 (Cobb 4). Total Fouls_George Mason 15, Fordham 16.

