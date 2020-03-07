Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

George Mason 65, Fordham 61

March 7, 2020 4:09 pm
 
< a min read
      

GEORGE MASON (16-15)

Oduro 0-3 6-8 6, Wilson 3-11 2-2 8, Hartwell 2-2 0-0 6, Johnson 0-3 1-2 1, Miller 6-10 4-10 17, Greene 6-10 2-2 19, Douglas-Stanley 2-6 0-0 6, Mar 0-1 0-0 0, Calixte 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-47 15-24 65.

FORDHAM (8-22)

Soriano 2-4 2-2 6, Cobb 3-11 0-0 6, Colon 3-9 2-2 8, Gazi 8-13 2-4 22, Portley 2-8 6-6 11, Austin 1-4 0-0 3, Raut 1-1 0-0 3, Rose 0-0 0-0 0, Perry 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-52 12-14 61.

Halftime_George Mason 33-30. 3-Point Goals_George Mason 10-23 (Greene 5-7, Hartwell 2-2, Douglas-Stanley 2-4, Miller 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Oduro 0-2, Wilson 0-4), Fordham 7-21 (Gazi 4-7, Raut 1-1, Austin 1-4, Portley 1-4, Colon 0-1, Cobb 0-4). Rebounds_George Mason 33 (Wilson 10), Fordham 26 (Soriano 10). Assists_George Mason 15 (Miller, Greene 4), Fordham 14 (Cobb 4). Total Fouls_George Mason 15, Fordham 16.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 23rd AIAA International Space Planes...
3|11 Code for America Summit
3|11 2020 DoD Information Warfare Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NC National Guard members stand in the Caribbean sunset

Today in History

1993: First female US attorney general sworn in